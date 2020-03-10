Just a reminder: Joe Biden has always been a “harmless” racist. They’re the left-leaning racists who don’t really mean harm when they insult people of color. In fact, they actually think they’re paying them a compliment when they call them “clean.”

While running against fellow Senator Barack Obama in 2007, the gaffe-machine Senator was really trying to paint his opponent in a positive light when said of him, “I mean, you got the first mainstream African-American who is articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking guy. I mean, that’s a storybook, man.”

<noscript><iframe title="Clean & Articulate" width="500" height="375" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/f3rKpYT3kxw?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Which is worse? 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden who doesn’t always know what he’s saying or 2008 presidential candidate Joe Biden who knew exactly what he was saying?

