The 2nd Amendment has been under attack for decades, but in recent years Democrats have taken their war on legal gun owners to new levels by enacting state laws and local ordinances that hamper our right to keep and bear arms. One of the most egregious examples of this in recent weeks is the case of Roosevelt Twyne, a New Jersey security guard who was arrested and charged despite breaking literally zero laws.

This isn’t a case of murky legalese or disputed interpretations of the law. His innocence is unambiguous. He is a security guard (suspended from his job thanks to these charges) who is licensed for concealed carry. The ammunition that police and prosecutors claimed are illegal is mentioned by name on the New Jersey State Police website and issued by the company he works for, a company vetted by state law enforcement.

The Troubling Case Of Roosevelt Twyne Roosevelt Twyne is a legal gun owner in New Jersey. In fact, not only has he jumped through all of the hoops to become a legal gun owner, he actually managed to obtain a rare concealed carry license in the state, thanks in part to his job as armored car security guard. None of that mattered when Twyne was stopped by police in Roselle Park, New Jersey back on February 8th just a block from his home, allegedly for having illegal window tint on his vehicle. When Twyne informed the officers that he was a concealed carry holder and did, in fact, have his firearm on him, police searched him and ultimately arrested him on two felony charges; possession of hollow-point ammunition and illegal transportation of a firearm. The problem, according to Twyne’s attorney Evan Nappen, is that the ammunition in Twyne’s firearm is legal in New Jersey, as was his transportation of a firearm.

There are only two viable reasons that this is happening. Either New Jersey police and the prosecutors on the case completely misunderstand the laws they’re responsible for upholding or they’re trying to make an example of Twyne to dissuade legal gun ownership in their state. It’s either idiocy and incompetence or authoritarianism and abuse of legal authority. Which is it, New Jersey?

Is it really possible the law enforcement officers and prosecutors on the case simply do not understand the very laws they’re supposed to be enforcing? Unfortunately, it’s definitely possible in New Jersey. The state has so many laws at every level of jurisdiction designed to subvert the 2nd Amendment that it’s often challenging to know when one or more apply in a case. Redundancies, contradictions, and ambiguities are rife throughout the state’s attempts to make gun ownership illegal.

But misunderstanding can be attributed to the original arrest only. Now that there has been time to comb through the code and cross-reference the facts with the laws, one would think they would have dropped the case and issued an apology to Twyne. Instead, they’re moving forward despite the facts being known. This tells us the more likely scenario is that Twyne is being used as an example, a warning to legal gun owners that they, too, can have their rights rescinded at the whim of corrupt prosecutors and unhinged politicians who oppose legal gun ownership, facts be damned. Here’s Twyne’s legal defense fund.

The last thing New Jersey leftists want is for the case of Roosevelt Twyne to become national news. It’s a failure in their system that a Black, law-abiding, licensed gun owner is charged with this crime. They want it under the radar. We can’t let that happen.

American Conservative Movement

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. We have two priorities until election day: Stopping Democrats and supporting strong conservative candidates. We currently have 7500+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.