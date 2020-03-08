It may be politically incorrect to say this, but Joe Biden is losing it upstairs. He has always been a gaffe-machine, but recent months on the campaign trail have demonstrated more than occasional mental lapses. They are the picture of a man who is losing his ability to say what he’s thinking, keep track of those thoughts, and even be aware of where he is at any given moment.

One might think the Democratic Party is crazy for clearly backing him as their chosen candidate for president. They’ve taken great pains to stop Bernie Sanders, the former frontrunner who was suddenly made vulnerable following emergency actions taken by the Democratic Establishment ahead of Super Tuesday. As bad as they believe Sanders’ brand of Democratic Socialism will be for their chances in November, surely they’re more concerned about Biden’s inability to speak coherently, right? No. In fact, actor James Woods believes it may all be part of the plan.

This is absolutely the plan by these savages at the DNC: prop Joe Biden up while he struggles with dementia until the convention. Stick Hillary on him (VP) like a sucker fish until the election. She takes over 30 days in. pic.twitter.com/HgGM13z3El — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 8, 2020

Woods believes the DNC will prop up Biden from now until November. He also believes that before the convention in July, Biden will “pick” Hillary Clinton as his running mate. She will quickly become the face of the campaign following the convention. If they win, Woods believes Clinton will take control within a month.

This theory has been popular for a couple of weeks, and Woods has been stating it since Super Tuesday on Twitter. Our EIC has a similar perspective, though not one that includes Clinton. Both are viable. Both are terrifying.

It is widely accepted that Clinton’s ambitions have no limit and the presidency has been in her sights since she left the White House as First Lady. It is also acknowledged that the DNC is in her pocket, helping her secure the nomination in 2016 thanks in large part to her essentially owning it. It’s no coincidence that Hulu put out a documentary about her, aptly named “Hillary,” just months ahead of the Democratic National Convention. Is she trying to get some spotlight attention before her ascension?

It’s hard to imagine the Democrats pulling off a Hillary-Biden switcharoo successfully. It’s even harder to imagine Joe O’Biden sitting in the Oval Office. James Woods’ theory is plausible. That should motivate conservatives to make sure it doesn’t happen.

