There have been questions flooding in about a statement I made during my interview with Mike Slater yesterday. The questions weren’t about the main topic of the discussion—flipping the House of Representatives to allow GOP control—but a seemingly innocuous comment I made towards the end. I said it was important for the Trump campaign to push for all Republicans, not just those in swing states, to come out strong and vote in November.

The fact that I received questions about the comment demonstrate what I already knew. It wasn’t really an innocuous question and is actually a profound concept the GOP must embrace. Winning the Electoral College vote is the top priority, but there needs to be some attention paid to winning the popular vote as well. Here’s why…

Down-ballot benefits

The reason I spoke with Slater on his show was over the article I wrote about California congressional races looking much redder than some may have expected. Even in deep-blue California, there are areas where conservatism is prevalent. But in presidential election years, there are those who get complacent on the majority side and who feel hopeless on the minority side.

In blue states, it’s imperative that the complacency from Democratic voters outweighs the sense of hopelessness in Republican voters because of the dramatic effect it can have on down-ballot tickets. Can Republicans mount a surge large enough to win California for President Trump? Probably not. But we can definitely win several congressional seats in California and other blue states if we minimize hopelessness and maximize passion for the cause and for America.

Eliminating the perceived asterisk

One thing President Trump has not been able to say about his remarkable victory in 2016 is that most Americans voted for him. They did not. The coastal blue states that are heavily populated didn’t prevent him from winning the Electoral College, but they kept him from getting a plurality of Americans in his corner, let alone a majority.

This is pointed out constantly by many on the left and used as a rallying cry to eliminate the Electoral College altogether. We need to not only shut down the calls to change the Constitution in this regard, but also shut down the argument about how Hillary Clinton won the popular vote. The GOP needs to win it in November without detracting from winning the Electoral College.

By no means am I suggesting the Trump campaign needs to waste money by buying ad time in Los Angeles, but other efforts, particularly among patriots with a voice, can be made to alert Republican voters they are needed even in states where the Electoral College votes are essentially locked in.

Further splitting the Democratic Party

It appears that the Democratic Establishment has been pouring as much magical anointing oil on Joe Biden as they can muster. The nomination is being given to him, pulled out of the hands of frontrunner Bernie Sanders. Bernie Bros (or “Bernie Brothers,” as Biden calls them) are preparing to go on the revolutionary war path against Biden and the DNC. It’s going to get ugly.

Unfortunately, this schism will likely be mended before November. Sanders supporters would have cooled down by then and even though they dislike Biden, most would still rather have Biden than President Trump.

A huge win for President Trump will make the Democratic Establishment seem foolish and will enrage Sanders supporters more than ever. They will claim the Establishment is out of touch (which they probably are) and should no longer be making decisions on behalf of leftists in America. This could turn into a full-blown war that splits the party up, sending radical progressives to the Green Party or perhaps a new Democratic Socialists party. Winning the electoral college alone will allow some to blame the system instead of Biden. But if the President can win the popular vote as well, that excuse goes out the window and the death knells will strike for the Democratic Party.

The Trump campaign should definitely put all of its efforts into making sure the President wins the Electoral College. Meanwhile, patriots in blue states need to rally support for the President and his party to make the victory unambiguous.

