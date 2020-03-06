It is more than ironic that after years of ridiculing ‘Preppers’, the national socialist media has suddenly seen the light in being ready for the unexpected. This includes having extra water, food, firearms and basic first aid supplies on hand for the end of the world or everyday emergencies.

As we’ve seen around the world and in the states, normal supply chains aren’t set up for sudden surges in demand. Therefore, it’s always a good idea to be stocked up on everyday necessities.

Store what you eat and eat what you store

For those new to ‘prepping’, this is one of the basic rules. While it is advisable to have emergency food with a long shelf life. It also makes sense to determine your needs and plan accordingly with a 3 step process that is as easy as ABC:

A. Assess what your family normally eats or uses.

B. Buy these supplies and stock up according to expiration dates.

C. Cycle through these supplies for shelf life and that everyone will eat or use what you store.

Assess what your family normally eats or uses

This is just a simple matter of observing what you normally eat or use on a daily basis then noting the shelf life of these supplies. Obviously, fresh foods will have a short shelf life, but many have long term substitutes. Frozen foods are an option but power outages render these less desirable, although these could be the first items consumed in a long-term emergency.

Other items have a long shelf life or virtually no expiration date. Certain foods fall into this category, generally speaking, the better the container the longer the shelf life. For example, tuna and other canned meats come in foil pouches, plastic containers and metal cans. You’ll find that the same food in cans will have a longer shelf life because the manufacturer can be assured that it can be sealed and safe in cans. But be sure to check for dents in the seals at the top and bottoms of the cans by running your fingers over them.

Some items have such a long shelf life, that it makes sense to stock up on them to your storage capacity when they are on sale: Toilet paper, toiletries and cleaning supplies as well as batteries. Note that some brands tout a 10 year shelf life. Rechargeable or hand crank flashlights and headlamps are also a good option.

Buy and cycle through supplies, according to the expiration dates

This is just a simple matter of listing out what you normally use and buying the versions with the longest shelf life. While it can be useful to have long term survival food for extreme emergencies, if it is unpalatable it is of little use under normal circumstances.

Use the expiration dates as your guide on how certain items are cycle through your supplies. Stock up on long term items when they are on sale.

The important point in all of this is to cycle through your supplies so that everyone is used to what is in your emergency food pantry, as well as ensuring that the contents will have as long a shelf life as possible. The same holds true for your ammunition supply… if you haven’t lost all of your guns in a tragic boating accident.

American Conservative Movement

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. We have two priorities until election day: Stopping Democrats and supporting strong conservative candidates. We currently have 7500+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.