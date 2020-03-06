After signing the coronavirus funding bill, President Trump took questions Friday from the press. One question came up about whether the President thought sexism played a role in the downfall of Elizabeth Warren. The President didn’t think so.

“I think lack of talent was her problem.” President Trump said. “She had a tremendous lack of talent. She was a good debater. She destroyed Mike Bloomberg very quickly like it was nothing. That was easy for her but people don’t like her.”

This is something we haven’t heard from President Trump regarding Warren, but others have made the observation throughout her run for the nomination. While she took pride in taking hundreds of thousands of selfies with people, she didn’t generally seem to get the same adoration as her progressive lane competition, Bernie Sanders.

“She is a very mean person and people don’t like her. People don’t want that,” the President said.

Politico didn’t know what to think about his final comment on the issue.

Trump then claimed that “people like a person like me, that is not mean.” It was not clear whether he was joking.

Trump rejected a suggestion that sexism grounded Elizabeth Warren's campaign: "I think lack of talent was her problem. She had a tremendous lack of talent… she is a very mean person and people don't like her… they like a person like me that's not mean" https://t.co/Soziuhi9Qi pic.twitter.com/7jvxzq3F0k — POLITICO (@politico) March 6, 2020

This will be turned into an attack on women, echoing mainstream media’s narrative they tried in 2016 when President Trump called Hillary Clinton a “nasty woman.” But this time is very different. What he said wasn’t mean. It was hilarious.

American Conservative Movement

