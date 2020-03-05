When Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer made threats to Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh yesterday, it was for purely political reasons. It’s an election ploy, to be specific, that sets the stage for the next strategy by Democrats to turn the abortion issue into one of the big fights ahead of November. But in doing so, he has also set the stage for violence a la Antifa. When one powerful person sets a target, they’re responsible for whoever fires upon it.

Actor James Woods made the correlation between politicians like Schumer making ambiguous threats and radical supporters taking action as a result. He even compared the way Schumer acted yesterday to past actions and rhetoric by Senator Bernie Sanders that drove a supporter to try to kill Republican Congressmen in 2017.

Schumer and the #DemocratMob have a nice arrangement: he makes these thuggish threats, the #Antifa hoodlums take up arms. This is how @SteveScalise was almost murdered by a #BernieBro. It’s astonishing that the Senate Democrat leader would threaten Justices of the Supreme Court. https://t.co/xZgRJ3KkwV — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 5, 2020

Antifa may not answer to Chuck Schumer, but radical abortion activists have been known to use Antifa-style militant techniques to fight pro-life laws and activists. They view the defense of abortion access with religious vigor, claiming a woman’s right to kill an unborn baby supersedes any perceived rights of the baby inside her. This is the biggest point of contention between pro-lifers and pro-abortionists. Who has rights over what?

The Senator’s words were irresponsible, but it’s worse than that. They presuppose a battle that has the potential to turn violent despite relatively peaceful demonstrations from both sides in the recent past. If we go back further, we will see that this issue does promote violence from both sides, but that violence has been abated in recent years. Schumer’s threats can prompt a return to violence with Supreme Court Justices in the crosshairs.

Many conservatives have been calling out Schumer for his threats, but James Woods gave us a reminder of the potential for violence when rhetoric for political purposes is warped by radicals. Schumer is stoking violence in an effort to win an election.

American Conservative Movement

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. We have two priorities until election day: Stopping Democrats and supporting strong conservative candidates. We currently have 7500+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.