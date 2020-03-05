Following Super Tuesday’s romp by Joe Biden, there seemed to be a bit of a cooling among Republicans about their prospects of retaking control of the House of Representatives. It wasn’t a lack of confidence in winning back seats, but there seemed to be too much emphasis placed on a Bernie Sanders nomination dragging down-ballot Democrats into tough choices between echoing their party’s candidate and going against him for the sake of their own political expediency.

There was actually extremely good news that came out of Super Tuesday. One needs only look at the results of the California primaries for congressional seats to get really excited about the GOP’s chances in November. As I noted, there are nine seats currently held by Democrats in California that are vulnerable. Moreover, the one GOP seat—that of disgraced former Representative Duncan Hunter—seems to be poised to stay red thanks to honest campaigns by two strong Republicans.

The math behind Super Tuesday’s results in California was unambiguous. Democrats had a presidential primary of importance and Republicans did not. There was only one statewide ballot measure up for vote and it wasn’t especially controversial. Democrats had every reason to go to the polls while Republicans were only drawn by support for lower-office primaries, yet in nine of the congressional districts currently held by Democrats, the GOP is either in striking distance or outright winning.

Biden’s ascendancy to frontrunner status may take away the perceived crutch of having a Democratic Socialist driving people away, but there’s something extremely important to remember about him. He is uninspiring. He’s like the Mitt Romney of the left, a career politician that has always been adequate for winning state elections but who simply doesn’t drive the passions necessary to unseat a sitting president. Even Hillary Clinton was more inspiring to some because she was a woman and represented history.

The only thing redeeming to Democrats about Biden right now is that he’s not Bernie Sanders. That will be exchanged if he’s the nominee for his status as not President Trump. But passion is what drives the lazy masses to the polls and Biden doesn’t inspire it.

The GOP cannot be complacent. A Republican House majority isn’t going to happen by osmosis. But Super Tuesday congressional primaries indicate a serious red wave is possible, even probable. The end of Nancy Pelosi as Speaker of the House is nigh.

