It was arguably Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s best political move in ages, and he pulled it off with very few recognizing the gambit he had just pulled. His “off-the-cuff” rant about abortion that he directed specifically, conspicuously towards Supreme Court Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch wasn’t a threat intended to intimidate them. It was the launch of the Democratic Party’s latest anti-Trump election machination.

For reference, here’s the threat:

“I want to tell you Gorsuch. I want to tell you Kavanugh. You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price!”

— Chuck Schumer at a pro-choice rally near SCOTUS as the court hears arguments about Louisiana’s abortion lawpic.twitter.com/lguWx4mwkD — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) March 4, 2020

“I want to tell you Gorsuch, I want to tell you Kavanaugh, you have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price,” the Senator ranted. “You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.”

The language was intentionally harsh and threatening because he needed reactions from the right. He needed this to be broadcast far and wide, and it worked. Everyone’s busy talking about him and abortion right now, just as he intended.

The Senator was referring to the Louisiana abortion bill that forces doctors to have admitting privileges at hospitals in order to perform abortions. All things considered, it’s not a bad bill even from a pro-abortion perspective as its intent is to make sure patients are in safe hands when killing their babies. But that hasn’t stopped the left from making it a sticking point for the election. In fact, that’s really their best play at this point.

It doesn’t matter how the Supreme Court rules. Schumer set up a two-edged sword Democrats will wield regardless of whether Chief Justice Roberts sides with the left or the right. This is why Schumer was very specific in his attacks on the two Justices appointed by President Trump. If the court allows the law, Democrats will call it an attack on women’s rights. If the court strikes down the law, Democrats will call it near-miss that makes it imperative a Democrat is in the White House to protect Roe v. Wade going forward. There is no viable outcome in which Democrats won’t play this as a women’s rights issue targeting the November elections.

Roberts, President Trump, and Republican lawmakers all took the bait, as they should have. They couldn’t allow Schumer’s threats to stand unchallenged, but they still walked directly into his desired outcomes: Massive press coverage of the latest bickering match between left and right. Heck, Schumer even got pro-abortion Republican Susan Collins to side with her own party.

I agree with Chief Justice Roberts. These statements by Senator Schumer are outrageous. https://t.co/kG8zCJGYCU — Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) March 4, 2020

There can be few things worse in a civilized, law abiding nation, than a United States Senator openly, and for all to see and hear, threatening the Supreme Court or its Justices. This is what Chuck Schumer just did. He must pay a severe price for this! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2020

I would call on Schumer to apologize, but we all know he has no shame. So tomorrow I will introduce a motion to censure Schumer for his pathetic attempt at intimidation of #SupremeCourt — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) March 5, 2020

This is a direct & dangerous threat to the U.S. Supreme Court by Schumer. If a Republican did this, he or she would be arrested, or impeached. Serious action MUST be taken NOW! https://t.co/WqQUbyzaJU — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2020

We know with a certainty that this was a planned rant, likely sitting in Schumer’s bag of tricks for weeks, perhaps months. Democrats realize they’re losing in public sentiment when it comes to the economy, foreign affairs, immigration, and other hot-button issues. But they have a majority of the country on their side when it comes to protecting Roe v. Wade even if the vast majority of Americans are opposed to the extreme levels today’s Democrats want to impose on abortion “access.” Most Americans do not approve of late-term abortion, but most Americans do not want Roe v. Wade overturned, either. By framing the election as protecting abortion access while avoiding the topic of how far left they want to take it, they believe it’s a winning issue for them.

Republicans are handling the situation the only way possible even though it was clearly a trap. Ignoring him would not have prevented him from turning this into a major election issue. They needed to draw the line, but in doing so they gave this setup a wider audience. Now, it’s important for Republican lawmakers to recognize the gambit and prepare to defend the rights of the unborn. This isn’t the issue some of them wanted in the forefront of the election, but it’s a necessary conversation to have.

Schumer has done the pro-life movement a favor. We need this to be an election issue even if it’s not ideal for the Republican Party as a whole. The GOP has skirted the issue for too long. It’s time to win the debate by spreading the truth.

