Michael Anton wrote the infamous essay “The Flight 93 Election” during the 2016 cycle. Sticking with the aviation theme, if Joe Biden were to become President, it would be the Autopilot Presidency. Let me explain.

During the course of the primary, Joe Biden has been gaffe-tastic during his limited public appearances. He has not campaigned or run the same ground game as the other candidates, and I have to believe there is a reason. Perhaps it is the cringe that occurs every time he does. he says the quiet part out loud, demonstrates obvious confusion, tells bizarre stories and can’t stop sniffing people. Someone created an excellent montage of the recent examples:

This is the man that the DNC corporate overlords have declared has the intellect and stamina to beat @realDonaldTrump in 2020.

Democrats are doomed pic.twitter.com/saX9SIWfNy — Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 4, 2020

Sadly, in many of these clips, Biden seems to be confused and actually loses entire phrases. It is also clear that if elected, he will not be the driving force governing the country from the day he lays his hand on the Bible. So why, you may ask, did the establishment execute such an obvious strategy to prop up his candidacy before Super Tuesday?

Stop Sanders

First and foremost, Bernie Sanders’ insurgent campaign had to be stopped. Because the Democratic primaries allocate proportional delegates, it was imperative the moderate lane be cleared. I also suspect Elizabeth Warren, whose campaign was on life support, was told to stay in to split the left-wing vote as much as possible. As much as she wants to be a progressive darling, Warren is a creature of the establishment. She was taking advice from Hillary this cycle and came to prominence when Obama appointed her set up the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

The primary candidate jockeying was accompanied by just about every swamp creature professing their support for Biden. Susan Rice, Samantha Power and even James Comey, just to name a few, put out heartfelt endorsements about the dignity and kindness of Joe Biden. This was all so orchestrated you could not miss the coordination and have to wonder how sore Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama’s ears are from spending that much time on the phone.

Revenge of the Swamp

All of this because Joe Biden may be one of the biggest swamp creatures to ever inhabit D.C. First elected as Senator in 1972 Biden has been in and around Washington for 48 years. He has been credibly demonstrated to have used his office to enrich every member of his family through meticulous research by investigative reporter Peter Schweitzer. He is also an unapologetic supporter of the agenda of Barack Obama, pledging to return to and enhance his portfolio of policies.

In addition, he is clearly malleable at this point. The Clinton-Obama machine will all return to run the administrative agencies and restore the bureaucracy the Trump team is working to restructure. Maybe good little soldier Eric Ciaramella will be tapped to lead the NSC. The leakers and saboteurs in the neoliberal/neoconservative alliance will return vindicated. And all of the investigations into malfeasance by our law enforcement and intelligence agencies will be halted.

Joe Biden is a vessel, not a leader. He did almost no campaigning and no advertising in the states he won in the last few days. He had a single office in Virginia and never campaigned there. The party apparatus made this happen because they can roll Joe out for an occasional appearance and limited public statements while everything else rolls on autopilot through the unelected bureaucracy and Cabinet level staff. His personnel will be chosen for him. I will place a level bet Klobuchar, Mayor Pete and Warren along with a few of his prominent endorsers will be among them. Even his Vice-President will not be of his own choosing.

The Establishment seems to think the Uncle Lunch Bucket Corn Pop Joe will have irresistible appeal to minorities, suburban women and blue-collar workers. Here are a few thoughts for each of those constituencies.

Suburban Women

Come on ladies. Do you like your 401K’s? How about the value of your real estate? Are your teens and college graduates having better luck finding jobs? More important, do you feel more secure and have hope that your children have a better shot at success than they did three years ago? Every public opinion poll says yes.

The simple truth is we are all more economically secure and safe than we have been since the financial crisis of 2008. Can you honestly say you are more offended by Donald Trump’s tweets than you are by the overt violence of groups like AntiFa that Democrats protect and excuse? Biden will also reverse Trump’s border policies increasing the chance that criminals and gangs like MS-13 come into the country and are released.

Biden has been clear that he plans to raise taxes, especially on corporations. Add a return to the Obama regulatory regime and limits on the oil and gas industry. Corporations will move money back overseas and reverse investment in facilities and operations domestically. the opportunities for you and your family will decrease dramatically and we will dependent on others, like countries in the Middle East, for our energy needs again. This makes us weaker on the world stage, not stronger or safer.

You don’t have to say you like the President. But if you can’t say you like the effects of his polices, I question your desire for the success of your children.

Minorities

President Trump asked you what you have to lose back in 2016 and was ripped by the media. By all measures it appears you had nothing to lose and everything to gain. Joe Biden signals a return to the policies of Barack Obama. Do you want a return to the economic anemia and managed decline we were told was permanent during those eight years? Do you long for the de facto catch and release border policies that depressed wages and made communities less safe?

The President and his team have tried to restore the American Dream for everyone. They want everyone to have school choice in order to direct the best education for their children. He signed criminal justice reform and his economic policies have increased wages for the lowest 50% of wage earners at a rate not seen in decades. You have a choice and I hope you choose to continue with the progress being made rather than returning to a party who wants you to be afraid and dependent rather than successful.

Blue Collar and Union Workers

Hey there. Are you ready to return to a soft policy towards China? They have had the slowest growth and highest unemployment they have had in the last fifteen years. Joe Biden has pledged to raise corporate taxes and says China is no threat from us. His son also profited from a $1.5 billion investment from the Chinese government bank. Trade deals will continue to prop up emerging economies and favor countries like China where the swamp, like major donor Mike Bloomberg, make tons of money.

Lunch Bucket Joe has also never carried a lunch bucket. Instead he went to Washington D.C. and used the power of his office to enrich his family through direct government subsidies and special access. Some of those subsidies were your hard earned tax-payer dollars.

And if you are in a state that has benefitted from low energy costs and employment through fracking or the oil and gas industry, that’s over. Increased energy prices will impact manufacturing jobs further decreasing employment. When asked directly if he was willing to sacrifice your livelihood to the religion of climate change, he clearly said yes. Are you really going to pull the lever for him out of some nostalgic sense that he came from a working-class family? That was almost eighty years ago.

Everyone

Barack Obama was and is well liked personally by many Americans. What people tend to forget with the nostalgia for the former President’s smooth eloquence is that they hated his policies. His approval rating at the this point in his presidency was the same as Donald Trump’s. And as a nation we voted over 1,000 Democrats out of office nationwide during his term. Voters elected Republican governors, state houses and flipped the House in 2010 and Senate by 2014. History did not begin yesterday, and every voter would do well to remember that.