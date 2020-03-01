Before the first vote was cast in a primary or caucus this year, all of the major candidates who were persons of color had already dropped out of the race. This made it impossible for Black or Latino voters to have a representative choice from their community when voting for a Democratic nominee, something they haven’t had since President Obama first ran a dozen years ago.

Compare this to the last Republican primary when two Latinos and an African-American were among the five final contestants for the GOP nomination of 2016. That same year, all six major Democratic candidates were Caucasian. The Democratic Party wanted to have GOP-life representation in 2020 until it became clear Cory Booker, Kamala Harris, and Julian Castro were not resonating. Now, there are six Caucasians representing the party as major candidates still in the race heading into Super Tuesday.

The Democrats who remain are having a difficult time getting the Black vote to believe in them as well. South Carolina was the first state with a strong Black voter base among Democrats to take part in a primary and former Vice President Joe Biden excelled, gettin 2/5th of the black vote. Unfortunately for Biden, he is still going into Super Tuesday as a longshot in most of the states despite the momentum he is taking from South Carolina.

Meanwhile, Black unemployment is at historic lows while prosperity and wages are growing. But that’s not the only reason President Trump’s popularity among African-Americans has risen to over 30% after only getting 8% of the Black vote in 2016. The White House continues to roll out programs that are helping to lift many minority neighborhoods and their voters, including housing and education programs that are proving to be more effective than anything seen in history.

Other than Biden, the other two so-called frontrunners—Bernie Sanders and Mike Bloomberg—are seeing flat numbers from African-Americans. Sanders is failing to reach voters outside of his base with a positive message and Bloomberg’s history tends to not endear him to persons of color. But outside of Texas, Biden is not polling well enough to be a serious contender on Super Tuesday, leaving Bloomberg’s hundreds of millions of dollars in ad spends as the wildcard going into the biggest nomination vote of the cycle. Will his ads be appealing to persons of color?

Deputy Assistant to the President Ja’Ron Smith spoke with OAN’s Chanel Rion to highlight many of the initiatives that are not only increasing President Trump’s popularity among black voters, but also helping to lift Black communities around the nation.

