When we think of Senator Bernie Sanders and President Trump, it’s hard to find similarities between them. Ideologically they’re on opposite ends of the spectrum. The way they present their messages are very different… or are they?

Few would argue against these being the two American politicians with the most rabid base supporters. Both tend to be extreme in their adoration for their chosen leaders which is why nobody draws a crowd to rallies like them. In fact, nobody comes close. As YouTube video essayist NerdWriter noted, the perceived differences between the candidates from a speaking perspective may be erroneous. The two use very similar styles with different nuances.

A Sanders-Trump general election race would be extremely interesting. As supporters of President Trump, we welcome the challenge. The Democratic Socialist may be popular, but he still doesn’t hold a candle to the respect the President gets from his base.

