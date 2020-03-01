The founding fathers were true geniuses of their day. They were also liberals. Liberal and liberty stem from the same word meaning defenders of individual rights and freedoms.

One of these is the right of due process. They knew that a struggle between an individual and a tyrannical government would be extremely lopsided with the government having the unlimited advantages of power and funding over someone without these things. That is why they wrote the Bill of Rights to balance out this extreme disparity, providing individuals with certain unalienable rights.

The death of due process with gun confiscation swatting, ‘ERPOs’ or so-called ‘red flag’ laws

In their zeal to empower themselves and disarm the innocent, the nation’s socialist left has thrown away most of the protections for the individual in the Bill of Rights. These unconstitutional abominations eviscerate the 1st, 2nd, 4th, 5th, 6th and 14th amendments.

It takes a certain level of chutzpah to call oneself a ‘liberal’ while advocating these offences against liberty and yet the left manages to pull it off. But they have convinced themselves that they are doing good and protecting the children.

“To do evil a human being must first of all believe that what he’s doing is good” Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn

The absurdity of ‘red flag’ Extreme Retribution Punishment Orders

In a report from 9news, a ‘Red flag’ petition was filed against one of the law’s biggest opponents. An inmate filed the ERPO against Weld County Colorado Sheriff Steve Reams and some deputies showing the danger of these gun confiscation orders.

The extreme risk protection order (ERPO) petition against Reams was filed by an inmate at the Weld County jail. The red flag law allows for someone to petition the court and ask for a person’s gun to be removed if they are either a threat to themselves or others. After it’s filed, a judge will evaluate and rule on the petition. In Reams’ case, the judge threw out the case without a hearing, because the inmate did not prove a threat. Reams argued that his experience proved the red flag law could be used frivolously.

…

ERPO paperwork requires the petitioner to say how they’re related to the person they want the guns taken away from. In Reams’ case, the inmate checked a box saying that he regularly resides or has regularly resided with the sheriff and his jail deputies within the last six months.

[Emphasis added]

This isn’t the first time this kind of abuse has taken place, as reported on Bearing Arms a Colorado Woman was convicted of perjury, and now she claims to be a ‘Political Prisoner’.

Keep in mind that these were cases that directly involved law enforcement as the targets of retribution. Ordinary citizens can easily be caught in one of these due process abominations without any recourse.

ERPO’s should be known as Extreme Retribution Punishment Orders

The fact is every state in the nation already have laws to address the need for involuntary commitment of people who may be a danger to themselves or others, as we’ve detailed this before. So there is no need for these laws, despite the lies that nothing exists for these kinds of crisis.

The same political faction that pushes ‘assisted suicide’ has contradictorily exploited the issue for the purpose of disarming the innocent in order to empower themselves. The fact is that Suicides Are Going Up, Not Down, In States With “Red Flag” Laws. Research has shown that these don’t save lives or reduce crime. But that doesn’t stop the liberty grabber left from trying to use this emotion laden issue to push for even more gun confiscation.

The bottom line: ‘Red Flag’ or ERPO’s do nothing but officially sanction gun confiscation swatting

The nation’s socialist left doesn’t really care about ‘gun safety’, they only care about gun confiscation. They are willing to use any means to accomplish this goal, from exploiting emotional issues such as suicide or the rare occurrence of a mass shooting to changing words instead of changing laws – or the Constitution.

They love to exploit the language for their empowerment, using the term ‘hate speech’ to suppress free expression or the term ‘assault weapon’ to attack the right of self-defense. Anything can be an assault weapon if it’s held correctly, everything from a Sopher Clamp to a Bat’leth.

