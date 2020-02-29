After over 40-years of delivering classical music to the people of California and beyond, the Lake Tahoe Music Festival will be ending its run with a two-night performance in August. They attribute California’s AB-5, the “gig economy killer” promoted by Big Labor and radical progressive leftists among California Democrats.

The new law, which was passed under the subterfuge of “protecting” employees, has been wreaking havoc across the state’s millions of gig workers. As with other leftist ideas like raising the minimum wage to $15 or higher and forcing unnecessary regulations on American businesses, AB-5 has delivered many “unintended” consequences. These consequences were, of course, well-known and deliberate, but the Democratic Party’s allegiance to labor bosses means they have to sneak in their moves under the cover of “protecting” employees.

After 40 yrs, CA's Lake Tahoe Music Festival ends b/c of costs & paperwork from new law regulating contract workers like musicians, who voted for the idiotic leftists who passed law putting musicians out of work. But govt is trying to HELP you!

https://t.co/vUcWaob8pY — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) March 1, 2020

The law places restrictions on individuals’ ability to earn a living by steering them towards jobs that are controlled by Big Labor. It was sold as a way to empower gig workers like Uber and Lyft drivers, but the results thus far have been catastrophic for many. Freelance writers, for example, are being forced to consider leaving the state or changing professions as those who previously employed them were forced to cut ties with anyone in the radical progressive state.

According to the Lake Tahoe Music Festival’s website:

New CA employment law AB-5 requirements add to the challenge of meeting our financial goals and create the final stressor on our small non-profit organization. For several years we have experienced the same slowly eroding philanthropic support of cultural life faced by other small arts organizations in our state. We now join many who also face increased uncertainty regarding employment costs and infrastructure needs associated with AB-5. So we will bring our festival to a close with pride in our long-time contribution to community life in North Tahoe and Truckee.

A free market economy with limited regulations on business truly empowers workers, especially in a robust economy. There are more jobs than people to fill them in America, giving the power of negotiating a better deal back in the hands of individual workers. But laws like AB-5 seek to limit the freedoms of workers while also damaging businesses, a feat that can only be pulled off by powerful organizations like those who bow to Big Labor.

The damage from AB-5 continues to accumulate. They did a number on millions of workers and businesses who seek to operate in the state. Big Labor is ecstatic by the results, which makes one wonder how they can claim to be on the workers’ side.

