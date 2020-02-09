When President Obama supported the “gig economy” during his time in office, he did so with the very capitalist understanding that people who were empowered to take advantage of income flexibility in an increasingly technological society would be the driving force to prosperity. It was one of the few acknowledgements he made through his administration that conservatives and liberty-minded folks could agree with wholeheartedly.

The only loser in the gig economy is the antiquated Big Labor movement, the labor unions who once protected workers from exploitation but that now participate in exploitation for the benefit of the collective instead of the individuals. Workers rarely need collective-bargaining power that comes at the high cost of participating in a union which is why Big Labor has sought legislative solutions to their dwindling usefulness. Their saviors: Democrats.

Specifically, Big Labor turned to California and its radical progressive lawmakers to enact AB5, a bill they hope will blaze a trail for other blue states for years to come. As JD said, it’s an anti-American law. It’s also an economy killer brought about by “progressives” who are fighting against real progress in the economy and the technological world.

But even the age-old profession of journalism is being affected. In fact, it’s arguably the worst hit as freelance journalists across the state are being shunned by their former employers. Why? Because the law limits freelancers to 35 content submissions per year per publication. Considering many write multiple articles per week, the Draconian restriction is a job-killer.

“As a freelancer I have the flexibility to do work while I’m at school or do work late at night or not work that week because I’m busy,” said graduate student and founder of Lone Conservative Kassy Dillon. Freelancing allowed her to pay her way through graduate school. Now, she may have to take out student loans to make up the difference.

This video by ReasonTV highlights some of the challenges being faced by freelance writers in California who are being harmed by AB5. For a law that’s supposed to empower people, it’s doing a great job at subverting their needs all for Big Labor’s benefit.

American Conservative Movement

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. We have two priorities until election day: Stopping Democrats and supporting strong conservative candidates. We currently have 7500+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.