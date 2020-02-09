There was a time when I liked Bill Kristol. He was an ideological moderate and a neoconservative, but he seemed to be principled. Now that his entire existence has shifted to proving he was right in 2016 when he denounced candidate-Trump and sought a viable alternative, it’s difficult to look at his antics with anything other than remorse for someone who is so lost.

His latest machination is a clever one. His team is calling and texting Independents in New Hampshire and telling them to vote in the Democratic primary on Tuesday. While he’s not endorsing any of the candidates, he’s attacking one in particular: Senator Bernie Sanders. While not mentioning him by name, the implication of the call is clear. They want Independents, who can vote in either the Republican or Democratic primary, to vote for someone “responsible and electable.”

Is this really about saving the country from President Trump? Kristol has been framing his “resistance” stance in such terms since before the 2016 election. But the fact that he’s pushing an anyone-but-Bernie stance tells us something extremely important. This isn’t about finding someone who can beat President Trump. It’s about putting someone in he and his NeverTrump buddies can support without having to embrace full-blown socialism as their new ideological tenet.

It’s all about saving face, what little he and his pals at The Bulwark have left. They will never back President Trump. That’s the blood oath they took when he was elected, a blood oath that cost them The Weekly Standard. With all the credibility and political capital they’ve lost, they don’t want to have to get behind a communist.

But they will if necessary.

This plan for New Hampshire has about as much of a chance of working as their attempt to beat Trump with Evan McMullin in 2016. But as our EIC noted, conservatives should want to see Bernie Sanders as the nominee. It’ll make for the best general election.

