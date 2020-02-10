Remember the good ol’ days when former Vice President Joe Biden was the Democratic frontrunner? Democrats clung to him against their own best judgment for several months based on subtle nudging from the party establishment and favorable coverage in mainstream media. Elizabeth Warren’s lies helped at a time when she started to look like a real challenger, and Bernie Sanders’ heart attack put his validity in question until recently.

Through it all, Biden remained steady. He was uninspiring, gaffe-filled, and often forgot where he was at any given moment, but at least he was steady in his weaknesses. But in the month leading up to the Iowa caucus, he seemed to flip a switch. It was his nomination to lose and he proceeded to do everything he could to lose it. A fourth-place finish in Iowa hurt badly. A new poll showing him in fifth place in New Hampshire bodes ill for his chances. But just in case there was any hope still left for him with Nevada and South Carolina around the corner, he decided to extinguish any semblance of a chance by doing the ultimate Democratic evil: Personally insulting someone who wasn’t a fellow straight cisgender white male.

He didn’t just insult the young woman who asked him a perfectly reasonable question. He called her “a lying dog-faced pony soldier.”

I’m pretty good with insults. Just ask my kids. But for the life of me, I could never have come up with that one. To risk sounding ignorant, I’m not even sure what that particular combination of words means.

We’re about to see if the DNC has finally given up on him. If they have, mainstream media will destroy him for the unintelligible insult. If they’re still banking on him and not Mike Bloomberg, the sound of silence will ring like a broken trumpet from CNN, MSNBC, and the like. Either way, he’s done whether the DNC knows it or not.

American Conservative Movement

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. We have two priorities until election day: Stopping Democrats and supporting strong conservative candidates. We currently have 7500+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.