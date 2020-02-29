For all of his faults and ideology based on falsehoods, at least Bernie Sanders is honest about who he is. Breadline Bernie proudly admits that he’s a socialist. Those of you who claim to be ‘democratic’ socialists will have to prove there is a difference before we will accept your name game.

Contrast that with presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg and others who claim to be ‘moderates’ or ‘centrists’ who hide their sinister ways. That still want the same items of the left’s socialist national agenda.

Enter the supposedly ‘non-partisan’ Unite America a self described “Hybrid” PAC

Consider the following problems they list on their website:

Skyrocketing health care costs. The growing gap between rich and poor. Rising budget deficits. A climate in crisis.

While the rising budget deficit is something of a concern for those of us trying to conserve liberty, that concern is contrasted with the line about ‘the growing gap between rich and poor’ being a decidedly leftist issue, along with the climate ‘crisis’ and to a certain extent concerns over health care.

Then consider the leadership claiming to be ‘centrist’ while primarily coming from the left side of the political spectrum with some being veterans of similar organization ‘NoLabels’. Then there is the fact their introductory video starred committed leftist Michael Douglas. This clearly a leftist group trying to pose as being ‘non-partisan’ as does the ‘NoLabels’ organisation.

Breaking politics down to its constituent components

There are really just two sides in the political realm: Individualism and collectivism. Those of us on the political right are on the individualist, pro-liberty side of the political spectrum: Anarchist, Libertarians, Conservatives, and true liberals favor individual rights and freedoms.

Those on the political left are on the collectivist, societal control side of the political spectrum: leftists, fascists, socialists and totalitarians favor ‘collective‘ rights and control.

A quote from Ayn Rand on socialism perfectly frames the difference:

Socialism is the doctrine that man has no right to exist for his own sake, that his life and his work do not belong to him, but belong to society, that the only justification of his existence is his service to society, and that society may dispose of him in any way it pleases for the sake of whatever it deems to be its own tribal, collective good. The essential characteristic of socialism is the denial of individual property rights; under socialism, the right to property (which is the right of use and disposal) is vested in “society as a whole,” i.e., in the collective, with production and distribution controlled by the state, i.e., by the government. Socialism may be established by force, as in the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics—or by vote, as in Nazi (National Socialist) Germany. The degree of socialization may be total, as in Russia—or partial, as in England. Theoretically, the differences are superficial; practically, they are only a matter of time. The basic principle, in all cases, is the same.

[Emphasis added]

The same old story: The socialist left always tries to muddy the political water

The far-left certainly can’t campaign on this basis. They would never win. They could reject their collectivist control principles, but then they would cease to be leftists. They would become Anarchist, Libertarians, Conservatives, and true liberals.

Their only other choice is to confuse the issue with false labels, propaganda and organizations such as ‘NoLabels’ or ‘Unite America’. They exploit certain labels that imply support of liberty or progress. They have propaganda efforts such as the ‘political compass’ that seeks to hide the basic authoritarian nature of the left.

“Political tags – such as royalist, communist, democrat, populist, fascist, liberal, conservative, and so forth – are never basic criteria. The human race divides politically into those who want people to be controlled and those who have no such desire.” Robert A. Heinlein

[Emphasis added]

The bottom line: Political positions have to be based on principles, not pablum

The left has to obscure their base principles because they are authoritarian in nature. We on the political right can be open and honest because we favor liberty over control. The political left has to hide who they are because they favor control over liberty. This is easy to see in the policies they foment.

Supposedly ‘non-partisan’ groups such as ‘NoLabels’ or ‘Unite America’ are more of a threat than honest leftists. The latter tend to either gloss over the horrid nature of their base ideology or have a superficial understanding of it. The former most likely knows what they are doing and are concealing the truth because that is the only way they can attain power.

The authoritarian socialist left is on its last legs. The ascendancy of Bernie Sanders means we will finally have a conversation about the horrid nature of the collectivist ideologies. They will no longer be able to hide behind the Scandinavian socialism mythology or any of the others falsehoods they promulgate. They will be out in the open on the battlefield of ideas. The vast superiority of liberty will see the end of collectivism.

