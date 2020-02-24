When reports started coming out surrounding Philip Haney’s death, people ranging from conspiracy theorists to members of the United States House of Representatives cried foul. Friends of Haney said there’s no way he would have killed himself, and the fact his body was found on the side of the road with a “self-inflicted” gunshot wound to the chest had plenty of people scratching their heads.

Sheriff's office quick to rule his death a "suicide"… yeah right. pic.twitter.com/th5p5rmFM5 — Machiavelli (@TheRISEofROD) February 23, 2020

Now, the Amador County Sheriff’s Office is walking back claims which initially came from them that Haney’s death was ruled a suicide.

“Unfortunately, there was misinformation immediately being put out that we have determined Mr. Haney’s death to be suicide. This is not the case. We are currently in the beginning phase of our investigation and any final determination as to the cause and manner of Mr. Haney’s death would be extremely premature and inappropriate.”

This new development turns the question from whether or not it was a suicide to who could have murdered him. As a public, controversial figure, there are many potential enemies who could have wanted him dead. Haney was reportedly about to release a new book with accusations against the Obama administration. His previous book, “See Something, Say Nothing,” detailed allegations that Muslim-Americans were having connections to known terrorist organizations wiped clean by the Obama administration.

After leaving the Department of Homeland Security in 2015, Haney investigated several prominent Americans with alleged connections to radical Islamic terrorist groups, including Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison. He stated his most recent project would blow the lid of “socialism in America.”

Now that law enforcement has reported what many of us already knew, that Philip Haney didn’t kill himself, the focus now turns to finding his murderer(s). One thing to watch for: If they say it was a random shooting, be very skeptical of a cover-up.

