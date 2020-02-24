There’s a reason one should start getting their news from outlets like NOQ Report, One America News, and Just The News. True bombshells that go unreported by mainstream media have real world consequences, yet the “big guys” in the press wait until the last possible moment to report on them, and only if forced. Such is the case with a revelation by ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee Devin Nunes that he will be making criminal referrals to the Department of Justice over discrepancies he is finding in the Mueller investigation.

“We’re now going through these 302s, and we’re going to be making criminal referrals on the Mueller dossier team, the people that put this Mueller report together,” Nunes said during an interview on the John Solomon Reports podcast set to air on Tuesday.

In short, they’re comparing notes from the Mueller team as well as 302s—witness reports that show what investigators were told during interviews—with the actual report delivered to the Department of Justice, Congress, and the public. What Nunes and his team are finding point to intentionally misleading aspects of the report, aspects that were intended to sway judgment against the Trump campaign while hiding information that demonstrated no collusion or obstruction.

Of particular interest to Nunes were declassified FBI memos regarding George Papadopoulos. The former Trump campaign adviser assisted the FBI in locating Joseph Mifsud, a central figure in the whole Spygate fiasco, but the Mueller team tried to paint Papadopoulos as obstructing their efforts.

Nunes is hopeful his referrals will lead to U.S. Attorney John Durham giving attention to the Mueller investigation and not just the activities leading up to the investigation. Durham has been assigned by Attorney General William Barr to “investigate the investigators” and find if there was wrongdoing worthy of charges committed by current and former members of the FBI as well as other agencies. But Nunes believes the wrongdoing didn’t just happen in the prelude to the Mueller probe. He wants Durham to look at the probe itself.

Patriots have been given very little reason to hope for justice in the “investigation of the investigators” as many of the key players seem to continue to be protected. But with Nunes making a push, perhaps we will see more out of the DoJ soon.

American Conservative Movement

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. We have two priorities until election day: Stopping Democrats and supporting strong conservative candidates. We currently have 7500+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.