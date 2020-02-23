DHS whistleblower Philip Haney is dead. News reports are attributing his death to a self-inflicted gunshot wound, but certain things do not seem to jibe with that narrative. Could he be the victim of foul play?

Haney, 67, had many enemies. An outspoken critic of the Obama administration and supporter of President Trump, the Middle East expert has been fighting against radical Islamic terrorism since becoming a founding member of the Department of Homeland Security in 2002. He was reportedly in the middle of independent investigations to help “protect America from progressive leftist socialists” when he was found dead near his car outside of San Francisco.

He was scheduled to be married later this year. Friends who talked to him before his disappearance on February 19th say he’d “never been happier” and that there’s “no way he would have taken his own life.” But law enforcement appears to be treating this as a suicide. Hopefully, this is a smokescreen and they’re at least considering the possibility he was murdered.

Sheriff's office quick to rule his death a "suicide"… yeah right. pic.twitter.com/th5p5rmFM5 — Machiavelli (@TheRISEofROD) February 23, 2020

Somebody I deeply respected and considered a friend Phil Haney – a DHS whistleblower during the Obama Admin was apparently killed yesterday in Southern California. Pray for his family and pray they find the person who murdered him. Still trying to get confirmation on details — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) February 22, 2020

DHS whistleblower on Obama administration, terrorism in America found dead. “The current indications point to him being shot to death” https://t.co/nzVn26Vuef pic.twitter.com/ZJF0BnVA0D — Andrew Bostom (@andrewbostom) February 22, 2020

If this is really a suicide, it comes at not only an odd time but also by an odd means. Nearly all suicides by firearms are committed at home. Allegedly, Haney drove out to the area of Highway 124 and Highway 16, got out of his car, and shot himself in the chest. The gun was found next to him and his car. No note has been reportedly found, nor are there social media posts indicating any preconceived notions of depression, let alone suicide. His last Facebook post was a meme ridiculing the impeachment saga.

Friends of Haney’s who did not want to be identified claim Haney said he feared being “suicided” and would never take his own life. “If I am found dead, it wasn’t suicide,” he told multiple people, confirmed by two anonymous sources. Representative Steve King (R-IA) also claims Haney had an archive of information he considered to be an “insurance policy” in case he was over found dead of an apparent suicide. The Congressman said Haney did not kill himself.

Phil Haney was a friend & patriot. He was a target because of all he knew of Islamic terrorist coverups. He insured his life by archiving data that incriminated the highest levels of the Obama administration. Phil Haney didn’t kill himself. RIP, Phil. https://t.co/pvy7MflFwc — Steve King (@SteveKingIA) February 23, 2020

Haney has been investigated three times in the past by the Department of Justice after he claimed the Obama administration was erasing known connections between Muslim Americans and terrorist groups. He has been outspoken about the Muslim Brotherhood and conducted an investigation into Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison.

<noscript><iframe title="Philip Haney: See Something Say Nothing" width="500" height="281" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/48mCtnRsDAE?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

His book, “See Something, Say Nothing,” is a bestseller that claimed domestic terrorist attacks could have been prevented if the Obama administration hadn’t tried to hide connections between the terrorists and radical Islamic terrorist groups.

Philip Haney said his enemies may try to make it seem like he committed suicide. Shortly after that, he allegedly committed suicide. Who commits suicide at the side of the road by shooting themselves in the chest? None of this makes sense.

