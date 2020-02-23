When President Trump accused E. Jean Carroll of lying about being raped by him decades ago, he claimed she was trying to bolster book sales. It made sense; people often invoke the President in some negative light to try to sell more books. Unfortunately for Carroll, it didn’t work.

Not only did she not sell many books, but she ended up losing her job after a series of unhinged interviews and strange observances, including telling Anderson Cooper in a live interview, “I think most people think of rape as being sexy. Think of the fantasies.”

In a lawsuit filed against the President, Carroll is blaming all of her woes on him. In her court filings, she revealed something that hasn’t really been touched by conservative media: ELLE, the publication she has written a column for since 1993, fired her in December.

The reason it hasn’t been reported is that most conservatives no longer care about her and never really cared about ELLE, but with her lawsuit demanding a DNA sample from the President of the United States, we should be taking this seriously. Though it’s unlikely there is an election motive at play here—she’s almost certainly just looking for attention and a new job somewhere—the President’s opponents could try to use this as a #MeToo complaint against him.

Because Trump ridiculed my reputation, laughed at my looks, & dragged me through the mud, after 26 years, ELLE fired me. I don't blame Elle. It was the great honor of my life writing "Ask E. Jean." I blame @realdonaldtrump.https://t.co/vYIVL6yDIp — E. Jean Carroll (@ejeancarroll) February 18, 2020

Defamation is difficult to demonstrate when the results were clearly prompted by the actions of a third party. But in the case of E. Jean Carroll, it seems nearly impossible in light of her outrageous perspectives on sex. ELLE fired her because she’s unhinged.

American Conservative Movement

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. We have two priorities until election day: Stopping Democrats and supporting strong conservative candidates. We currently have 7500+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.