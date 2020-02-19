Mayor Pete Buttigieg is the guy in the middle. He’s in the middle on many polls. He claims to be at the center of the nation ideologically even though his platform is more extreme than President Obama’s was. And he’s smack dab in the middle between the two frontrunners, Senator Bernie Sanders and billionaire Mike Bloomberg.

To open the debate, he hit them both.

Mayor Cheat says the best line of the night so far: “You got a socialist who thinks capitalism is the root of all evil and a billionaire who thinks money ought to be the root of all power. Let’s put forward someone who’s actually a Democrat.” 💀 pic.twitter.com/zZe3qw7YcT — Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 20, 2020

It was a clever line that was intended to get headlines. It remains to be seen if it will, but it was a good line. On one hand, you have Sanders who’s pushing to “level the playing field” by destroying the United States economy. On the other hand, you have Bloomberg who is trying to literally buy the election.

Will Buttigieg continue to be a player as he was in the first caucus and primary? Probably not. He had a good debate but he still has too many questions surrounding his record and experience. Both are abysmal. But in this awful race, who knows?

