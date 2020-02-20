For the last week or so, Senator Bernie Sanders has been attacked over the actions of some of his supporters who used social media to attack the Nevada Culinary Union, arguably the most powerful Democrat-favored political organization in the state.

“Two minority women, women of color, and they don’t say one word to the president who is a white man,” Culinary Union’s Secretary-Treasurer Geoconda Argüello-Kline said. “And I feel happy they don’t touch him, they don’t say anything to him, but I see difference in how we’ve been treated, and that’s been Bernie Sanders supporters.”

Mayor Pete Buttigieg hit Sanders on it during the Democratic Debate Wednesday night in an attempt to blame the culture surrounding Sanders’ “revolution” for the vile posts sent to those in the union. Though the union did not endorse any candidates, they were very harsh towards Sanders’ Medicare-for-All plan which they claim would end union healthcare.

Sanders has “disavowed” his less wholesome online supporters in the past, but this was the most public forum in which he was forced to directly call them out. Will they listen? Of course not. They read his words during the debate as something necessary as part of the public debate but they still see themselves as grassroots revolutionaries who must make threats and oftentimes get violent in order to prove their point. His supporters are the ones most likely to participate with Antifa and other radical domestic terrorist groups.

Buttigieg actually took the biggest hit from his attack, not based on anything Sanders or anyone else said but because it seemed like a petty jab over something most believe wouldn’t be in the Senator’s control.

Senator Bernie Sanders "disowns" the "viciousness and ugliness on the internet," which Mayor Pete Buttigieg attributes to self-proclaimed "Bernie Bros." #DemocraticDebate https://t.co/ZzvuOLpmmZ pic.twitter.com/E3uJeAQkoZ — CNBC (@CNBC) February 20, 2020

Bernie Sanders isn’t aided by those among his supporters who make the vicious attacks, but Pete Buttigieg didn’t score any points by going after the weakness. It was one of the few times when neither candidate came out on top at the debate.

