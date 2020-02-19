When former Congressman Dana Rohrabacher responded to accusations by Julian Assange’s attorneys and mainstream media that President Trump tried to cut a deal with the the jailed whistleblower, most in the media latched onto (and questioned) the timing aspect of his statement. Rohrabacher claimed he went to Assange, then went to the White House to discuss a deal. The left are asserting the White House sent Rohrabacher to try to make the deal. Their conspiracy theory was essentially debunked before it even made its rounds, but there was something more important in Rohrabacher’s statement.

Here’s the final paragraph in Rohrabacher’s response:

“Even though I wasn’t successful in getting this message through to the President I still call on him to pardon Julian Assange, who is the true whistleblower of our time. Finally, we are all holding our breath waiting for an honest investigation into the murder of Seth Rich.”

There it is. There is absolutely no reason to invoke an “honest investigation into the murder of Seth Rich” unless there’s a connection between the information Assange gave Rohrabacher and the goal of having President Trump pardon him. And despite those who fear being called “conspiracy theorists,” it cannot be more clearly insinuated by for the former member of Capitol Hill: Assange told him Rich was the source of the DNC emails.

This has been long-speculated following the mysterious murder of the former DNC staffer.

Seth Rich was murdered in a robbery in which the thieves did not take anything. He was killed execution style. Julian Assange hinted that he was the DNC leaker and not Russia. You are "conspiracy theorist" if you do not believe the official story. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) February 19, 2020

There is a lot of misinformation floating out there regarding my meeting with Julian Assange so let me provide some clarity on the matter: https://t.co/4ujr21e6YH #FreeAssange #SethRich #justice — Dana Rohrabacher (@DanaRohrabacher) February 19, 2020

Last week, Judicial Watch sued the FBI for information about the investigation into Seth Rich’s murder. The FBI has previously claimed there was no information to be disclosed, but recent revelations demonstrate they were lying.

“There is significant public interest in the Seth Rich murder and the FBI’s game-playing on document production in this case is inexcusable,” Judicial Watch President @TomFitton. Read here: https://t.co/ivCAYeNrZt pic.twitter.com/8H4J3HxfPe — Judicial Watch 🔎 (@JudicialWatch) February 19, 2020

Mainstream media is arguing about whether or not President Trump gave the order. What they’re all missing (or willfully covering up) is that Dana Rohrabacher believes Julian Assange will point to Seth Rich as the real DNC email whistleblower.

