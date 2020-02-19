In an interview before Donald Trump announced is run for president, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg was very gracious towards his fellow New Yorker. It’s just the latest unearthed video of the fast-rising Bloomberg that he’s going to have to walk back.

“I know Donald Trump. He’s a great guy,” Bloomberg said. He added a jab, saying, “He doesn’t do everything he says but he sure tries,” likely referring to Trump’s promises to support programs while Bloomberg was mayor.

MINI MIKE BLOOMBERG: “I know Donald Trump. He's a great guy… I'm a big fan of Donald Trump." @realDonaldTrump @MikeBloomberg pic.twitter.com/LO0y5LXxNM — Maggie VandenBerghe 🇺🇸 (@FogCityMidge) February 20, 2020

Like so many leftists, Bloomberg loved President Trump before he was in the White House. But political expediency comes first when some people have ambitions. Will Bloomberg declare he was a liar or wrong when he said these words?

