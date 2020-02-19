Unless there’s a major snafu, faux pas, or other silly sounding phrase that happens at the debate tonight, the winners and losers have already been preordained. The Democratic National Committee who controls the debates as well as most of mainstream media have their storyline set in advance. They need it. This is arguably their last opportunity to stop Senator Bernie Sanders from taking control of the nomination ahead of Super Tuesday.

Individual journalists will put their spin on it and declare some other winners and losers, but two things are guaranteed (unless there’s a curveball thrown by billionaire Mike Bloomberg and he bombs). The first is Sanders will be declared a loser. The second is Bloomberg will be declared a winner. What happens with everyone else is white noise in the post-debate analyses.

Some other things that will be declared losers are socialism, Medicare-for-All, and diversity. The talking heads will call it “a bad night for Democratic Socialists” based not only on how Sanders is perceived to perform but also because it will be attacked by the other candidates. Medicare-for-All will have a bad night as the four “moderates” will universally denounce the plan while Senator Elizabeth Warren will have a measured approach to the subject. Sanders will trumpet it, but he’ll be drowned out. As for diversity, it’s important for Democrats to virtue signal their disappointment in the lack of diversity on the stage because doing so will reinforce the notion that left-leaning minorities will have to choose a Caucasian as their champion.

Expect some of the analyses to include on their winners’ list certain intangibles like “common sense” or “inclusivity.” They must paint the Democratic Party as one that has not been radicalized despite the fact that most in the base have turned to extreme policy proposals as their antidote to President Trump’s populism. This will benefit Bloomberg, but more importantly this narrative will harm Sanders.

Wednesday’s Democratic debate will be the first opportunity for the DNC’s new chosen avatar, Mike Bloomberg, to be seen live. Unless he completely muffs it, he’ll be heralded as a winner. And no matter what Bernie Sanders says, the media will call him a loser.

