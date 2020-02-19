Attorneys for Julian Assange claimed today the whistleblower was offered a pardon in exchange for Assange publicly covering up Russia’s involvement in the 2016 hack of DNC emails. The insinuations surrounding the claim are clearly contradicted by every fact we know about the case, but that hasn’t stopped Democrats or mainstream media from pouncing on the story like it was the gospel truth.

Like so many hoaxes and false scandals in the past, this one is another nothingburger. How do we know? We simply need to look at the facts that all seem to contradict the narrative. First, there’s former Representative Dana Rohrabacher’s own words in which he takes personal responsibility despite putting himself out there as potentially breaking the law in doing so.

My Meeting with Julian Assange At no time did I talk to President Trump about Julian Assange. Likewise, I was not directed by Trump or anyone else connected with him to meet with Julian Assange. I was on my own fact finding mission at personal expense to find out information I thought was important to our country. I was shocked to find out that no other member of Congress had taken the time in their official or unofficial capacity to interview Julian Assange. At no time did I offer Julian Assange anything from the President because I had not spoken with the President about this issue at all. However, when speaking with Julian Assange, I told him that if he could provide me information and evidence about who actually gave him the DNC emails, I would then call on President Trump to pardon him. At no time did I offer a deal made by the President, nor did I say I was representing the President. Upon my return, I spoke briefly with Gen. Kelly. I told him that Julian Assange would provide information about the purloined DNC emails in exchange for a pardon. No one followed up with me including Gen. Kelly and that was the last discussion I had on this subject with anyone representing Trump or in his Administration.

Lest we forget, anyone negotiating on behalf of the United States government without permission to do so is subject to charges, prosecution, and serious jail time. Rohrabacher’s claim is essentially an admission of guilt, yet he is taking responsibility for the action instead of covering it up or lobbing blame at the administration.

The second unfortunate reality for those pushing this conspiracy theory is the fact that it has already been fully acknowledged and addressed by the administration long before Assange’s lawyers tried to use it to protect their client. As the Wall Street Journal reported in 2017, Rohrabacher went to the White House to try to negotiate a pardon for Assange AFTER he visited with the exiled whistleblower. Leftists and mainstream media have to do intellectual cartwheels, not to mention put Rohrabacher into a time machine, to continue to push their narrative that President Trump ordered Rohrabacher to try to cut a deal.

But the clearest evidence that President Trump knew nothing of the Assange-Rohrabacher quid pro quo was reported in 2018 when The Intercept noted then-Chief of Staff John Kelly blocked Rohrabacher from even briefing the President on his meeting with Assange, let alone attempt to cut a deal with him. It seems likely based on this report and Rohrabacher’s explanation that Kelly didn’t even mention the meeting to the President.

If Rohrabacher was lying back then, one would think Kelly, who is not a supporter of the President since being removed from the White House in 2018, would have said something. More importantly, we can bank on the fact that if Rohrabacher is lying now, Kelly would have spoken out immediately. Reporters have certainly been calling him an he has never demonstrated a shyness in telling them what they want to hear about President Trump. His silence on this matter is deafening.

Literally every piece of evidence indicates Rohrabacher talked to Assange of his own accord, THEN tried and failed to cut a deal with President Trump on Assange’s behalf. But the left will spin it darkly, as they’re wont to do, because the truth is irrelevant to them.

