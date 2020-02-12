It was just so promising in the beginning. Leftists had just ‘re-discovered’ the ancient ideas of collectivism or at least pretended that was the case. These supposedly wondrous concepts could do everything, from miraculously providing free health care, housing, and education to healing the oceans and lowering the planet’s temperature.

This was the shining promise of socialism, THE ideology of the 16th century that would solve all of our problems, bringing everyone together by dividing them into groups. They make extraordinary promises or assert that one can enslave others because of a new ‘right’ to their money and viola; those with a little knowledge will flock to the party.

Klomentum: Rising in the polls by hiding who you are

Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and billionaire Mike Bloomberg ( ? NY) are now rising in the polls because they avoid the ‘s’ and ‘c’ words – socialism and gun confiscation. It was only a few days ago that Amy Klobuchar raised her hand to the question of having a ‘democratic’ socialist in the White House. Similarly, while Mike Bloomberg wants every stepping stone to gun confiscation, he tiptoes on the line better than a Bolshoi ballerina.

Both are authoritarian at heart, like the rest of their comrades of the national socialist left. But both hide it well. At least well enough to look reasonable to some voters who remember the abject horrors of socialism or who would like to keep their basic human rights.

The majority of the people know the left has lost the plot

Let’s face it, the 90% majority of the people in the country know that the left’s socialist national agenda is far worse than being a non-starter, it would be an economic disaster of epic proportions. Just beginning the talk of reaming the rich will send the stock market into a tailspin. Recent polls show that most people know this to be true, outside the cadre of the totalitarian 10%.

Most of the people are of a practical perspective and know in their hearts that there is no free lunch, that providing a wondrous benefit to some will entail forcibly taking from others at gunpoint. Many are too busy being productive and living their lives to pay attention to the authoritarians in our midst who preach revolutionary socialism.

There always has been the paradoxical situation that for most people, the more you know about socialism, the less you like it. The wise words of Ronald Reagan said it best:

“How do you tell a communist? Well, it’s someone who reads Marx and Lenin. And how do you tell an anti-Communist? It’s someone who understands Marx and Lenin.” Ronald Reagan

The supreme irony being that it’s the folks from the authoritarian socialist left who project their lack of knowledge on others. Only those with a superficial understanding of socialism believe it can actually work. Delving into it raises all kinds of questions that leftists can’t answer:

How do you counteract human nature?

What happens when the producers decide to stop producing?

How do you force people to produce when there is no incentive to do so?

These bring forth all manner of contradictions that serve to dismantle the left’s base ideology. Then of course it is the fact that numbers never add up.

The ever false Utopian promises of the left

Leftists try to tiptoe around the implication that all of this largess can be paid for with platinum unicorn droppings. Or that waving a magic wand will produce an infinite pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. But those who live in the real world know that is nothing but bovine excreta of the highest order.

We are already $23 trillion (with a ‘T’) in debt. There is no more ‘wealth’ to be ‘redistributed’. We are going to have enough of a problem trying to turn around Titanic 2.0 even if President Trump is re-elected. If the cadre of overt and covert authoritarians takes the White House and Congress, there is no telling the carnage – beginning with a second civil war and ending with who knows.

The bottom line: Leftists are defined as socialists

Whether or not they admit to the truth, those on the far-left are on the authoritarian side of the political spectrum. That includes Klobuchar, Bloomberg and Buttigieg. One only needs to look at their interpretation of the left’s socialist national agenda to confirm this fact. One way or another, we are going to see a close examination of the scourge of socialism, the modern version of slavery.

Coincidentally, in his discussion of the New Hampshire primary, Glenn Beck asked, are we seeing a sea change in America. Are we seeing the beginning of the end of this ‘woke Nazi-ish’ ideology? Are we seeing the start of a pro-liberty push-back in America? His discussion was right in line with our contentions here.

The left cannot withstand a close examination of their base ideology. They cannot withstand the fact that it means the death of liberty, democracy and progress. That is why some of them have to hide who they are, but it won’t matter in the end. They are on the wrong side of history. We know it, they know it and soon enough, everyone else will know it.

