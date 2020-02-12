It took four days of the University of Virginia’s new Multicultural Student Center being opened before diversity was officially flushed down the drain. That’s when one student proudly declared there were “too many white people in here” and that the MSC was “a space for people of color.”

Leftists at the University of Virginia are dictating who is and who isn’t allowed in the new Multicultural Student Center. “Frankly there is just too many white people in here, and this is a space for people of color.” This kind of racist intolerance is NOT multicultural. pic.twitter.com/XkefKqfqLA — YAF (@yaf) February 12, 2020

The irony of the “public service announcement” is that the person delivering it has no idea that multiculturalism, by definition, is not supposed to exclude people based on, well, anything. The intention of these cultural melting pots is for students to engage with people with diverse backgrounds to foster dialogue and strengthen relationships. The fact that she felt empowered to obliterate the premise of the MSC and replace it with a statement that Caucasians were not welcome exemplifies the growing ignorance in America’s institutions of higher learning.

This isn’t multiculturalism. It’s Cultural Marxism.

I’m pretty sure the way to fight imaginary “racism” isn’t with actual racism, just saying. pic.twitter.com/yzqZ35rfRO — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) February 12, 2020

Why did they name the “Minority Only Center” the “Multicultural Student Center” it’s completely misleading! https://t.co/Q3e9MpFt0O — Johnny (Joey) Jones (@Johnny_Joey) February 12, 2020

1950s: segregation is bad

2020: no segregation is good actually https://t.co/bt6UljZIwc — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) February 12, 2020

Lol WTAF. And people take out LOANS to go here. https://t.co/fi2HyrC1aN — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) February 12, 2020

Segregation is back to being woke https://t.co/o8iOxkExbv — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 12, 2020

Bigotry in all of its forms has stained our nation (and every nation that has ever existed) throughout history. But in recent years, old bigotries have been isolated and minimized for the most part. That’s not to say it doesn’t exist, but compared to just three decades ago, we are a much more culturally tolerant nation. Unfortunately, the pendulum is now swinging in the other direction as unprotected groups—Caucasians, cisgenders, men, Christians, and especially those with combined classifications—are being marginalized for not being part of the intersectionality revolution.

The whole point of multiculturalism is for diversity that includes ALL cultures. But the University of Virginia’s new MSC is apparently just for “people of color.” That’s not multiculturalism. That’s racism. And still the “woke” students cheered.

