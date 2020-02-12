A name that is rarely associated with Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, or any other radical progressive politicians in America is Michelle Bachelet. The former Chilean President and current U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) may be unfamiliar to most Americans, but she is everything far-left American politicians hope to be someday.

Today, she released a “blacklist” of companies that do business in the “illegally occupied” territories in Israel, including East Jerusalem and parts of the West Bank. This list was a dream victory for the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement because it lends credibility (in name only) to their actions against companies who are friendly with the Jewish state.

The @UN hit a new low today publishing its Antisemitic blacklist of companies it claims are involved in Israeli “settlement activity.” The timing of this after the U.S. released a peace plan is conniving & manipulative at best. Shameful. https://t.co/srJLZdZASf — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) February 12, 2020

Both the United States and Israel withdrew from the United Nations Human Right Council two years ago as it was clear their goals revolved around harming Israel and Israel alone. Despite clear human rights violations in Iran, Saudi Arabia, North Korea, Qatar, Nigeria, China, and dozens of nations that are more of a danger to their own people than Israel ever has been, the singular goal of the UNHRC is to delegitimize Israel’s very existence.

Anti-Semitism comes in many forms. For the political far-left, that means attacking Israel with everything possible on political and economic fronts so as not to be seen as anti-Semitic. They claim their attacks are not racially or religiously biased, but their actions tell a completely different story. The notion that Israel is more of a human rights violating nation than countries that commit human rights violations daily is ridiculous, but the Marxists must oppose Israel as much as they oppose conservatism in the United States. Both represent an existential threat to the Marxist ideology because both Israeli and American conservatism operate on a basis of truth. It’s like Kryptonite to the radical ideologies of people like Bachelet, Sanders, and France’s Emanuel Macron.

If you want to see how Bernie Sanders or other Marxists would act if given enough power, follow the actions of Michelle Bachelet. Her brand of socialism may be global in nature, but it’s a key example of what happens when collectivists have power.

