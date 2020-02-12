There are three main storylines coming out of New Hampshire following the nation’s first primary vote. The first and second are correct. Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg are both looking good despite deficiencies that could haunt them in upcoming primaries. Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden are looking terrible.

The third narrative is that Amy Klobuchar is now a player and may be the “comeback kid,” a reference to Bill Clinton’s New Hampshire second place finish after a terrible Iowa caucus. That entry onto the national stage was the biggest reason Clinton ended up being the nominee in 1992.

But before everyone jumps on the Klobuchar bandwagon and believes she’s the next Clinton, there is an important point to remember. Clinton charmed his way to the nomination. All he needed was the national attention garnered from getting on the map in New Hampshire to get people looking at him. What they saw, they liked.

Klobuchar is very different from Clinton. She’s a candidate who, upon closer examination, is not charming. She’s clever at times. She definitely has a sharp wit and is an excellent campaigner. She even fits the “moderate” mold that many Democrats are seeking in order to prevent a radical progressive like Sanders from getting the nomination. But she’s not likable. In fact, she’s arguably the least likable candidate still in the running. Even when the field was large, she was close to being as unlikable as Kamala Harris and Eric Swalwell, which is saying a lot.

Her history of berating her staff is well documented, and she has nary denied the accusations. She attributes it to her passion and demands of excellence, but that does not endear her to voters the way Clinton’s charm and slick talking did. As it turned out, Clinton was technically much worse to acquaintances, having allegedly raped some of them. But those concerns weren’t known to the general public when the Democratic primaries were roaring.

As much as we’d love to see Klobuchar going head-to-head against President Trump, the more likely scenario is the more America gets to know her, the less they’ll like her. She’s less like Bill Clinton and more like his unlikable wife.

American Conservative Movement

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. We have two priorities until election day: Stopping Democrats and supporting strong conservative candidates. We currently have 7500+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.