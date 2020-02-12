When news broke that actor Jussie Smollett was indicted again for lying to Chicago Police about an alleged attack by Caucasian assailants, the memes wrote themselves. Insults started flying. Fans of justice were ecstatic. Then, the trolling of historical Smollett supporters emerged. The most epic came from Donald Trump Jr. as he went after Senator Kamala Harris.

Great news Kamala!!! It looks like they indicted the guy that did this to Juicy. #JusticeForJussie https://t.co/i2TK7YtUN9 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 12, 2020

Harris took some flack for calling the incident a “modern day lynching” even before it was known that it was all a hoax. She even went so far as to push anti-lynching legislation even though it is, of course, already illegal. Her attempts to virtue-signal the masses while in the midst of her campaign launch was bad enough, but the revelation that he alleged hired actors to pretend to beat him up made her situation much worse.

There are more reported hate hoaxes from Trump supporters than there are actual hate crimes committed by them. This is indicative of a false narrative attempting to become a self-fulfilled prophecy, but people like Jussie Smollett just aren’t that clever.

