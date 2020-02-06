Why was Hunter Biden, the son of former Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden, paid millions of dollars to sit on a board for a corrupt energy company despite knowing nothing about the industry? We may be on the verge of finding out as confidential bank records have been released to the Senate based on a November request.

The irony, of course, is that the House of Representatives was deep into their impeachment inquiry of President Trump. House Democrats and their mainstream media puppets were claiming that neither Joe nor Hunter Biden did anything wrong despite clear quid pro quo by the former Vice President on behalf of his son. Now, Senate Republicans may have information to allow them to dig deeper into the Bidens. Of course, Democrats are already crying foul.

Confidential banking records related to Hunter Biden in Senate hands: Report The U.S. Treasury Department has started turning over confidential banking records related to Hunter Biden in response to requests from Senate investigative committees. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley and Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Ron Johnson asked the treasury in November for “suspicious activity reports,” banking alerts involving money laundering or fraud, related to Biden and his associates. A spokeswoman for Sen. Ron Wyden, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee, told Yahoo News that the department has already started turning over records. The Wyden spokeswoman criticized the Treasury Department for “rapidly complying” with the requests, calling the Republican-led Senate investigation of Biden a “sideshow.”

Democrats claimed vigorously the Bidens did nothing wrong and there was no reason to investigate them. Perhaps now, finally, we’ll get to see if that’s true.

