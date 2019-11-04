Democrats
Reminder: This is 100% quid pro quo
It takes a lot of logical gymnastics to come to the conclusion President Trump engaged in quid pro quo with the Ukrainians regarding an investigation into Burisma, the company that employed Joe Biden’s son, Hunter. First, you have to dismiss the transcript of the call between President Trump and President Zelensky. Then, you have to pretend like quid pro quo doesn’t mean getting one thing in exchange for another because the Ukrainians received their aid but never delivered on the alleged “quo” of reopening an investigation into Burisma.
Lastly, you have to make a lot of assumptions from second- and third-hand testimonies, often disputed by other testimonies, given behind closed doors to House Democrats from people who had loose connections to the events that transpired.
Somehow, this has become a “solid” case in the eyes of mainstream media and Democrats. Even some Senate Republicans are allegedly buckling. But here’s the thing. If you go through the mental gymnastics required to come to this conclusion and you still believe it in the end, then you’re in luck. You won’t have to go through the same process to conclude that Joe Biden committed the same offense while Vice President. You see, he told us all he did.
You know why President Trump and @RudyGiuliani had to look into U.S. corruption in Ukraine?
Because THIS happened while Hunter Biden was raking in millions and NO ONE in our justice system saw a problem with it. pic.twitter.com/ISqDKYfJ3w
— Steph (@steph93065) November 2, 2019
I know, it’s old news, right? Well, apparently we need to be delivering a constant reminder that Biden acknowledged he pressured the government of Ukraine by dangling a billion dollar loan guarantee that was contingent on them firing the prosecutor who was investigating his son’s company. This is not disputed by anyone, including Biden. The excuse he gives and that’s echoed by mainstream media is that it had absolutely nothing to do with his son, that he just happened to be working for a totally innocent company and the dastardly prosecutor was being forcibly removed for other reasons. Totally.
This is a farce. It’s so obvious, yet the media and the Democrats are able to confuse the bulk of Americans who refuse to look at the basic facts for the three minutes it takes to come to the right conclusion. They’re banking on your ignorance, folks.
