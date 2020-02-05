President Trump was officially acquitted of both Articles of Impeachment brought against him by House Democrats. Speaker of the House, the Resistance leader that she has become, refuses to accept the results. As Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell quipped, “Whatever that means.”

But he wasn’t done with jabbing at Pelosi in his address to open the vote from the Senate floor. He referenced what will go down as Pelosi’s third biggest miscalculation (behind initiating impeachment and passing Obamacare), an event that will likely help her lose her status as Speaker. He joked about her petulant action at the State of the Union address the night before.

"@SpeakerPelosi says she would just refuse to accept the acquittal. Speaker of the house refuses to accept the acquittal. Whatever that means. Perhaps she will tear up the verdict like she tore up the state of the union address." – @senatemajldr 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/QnGM7ndFKq — Share Right Network (@ShareRightNet) February 5, 2020

As burns go, this one should sting a bit more than usual because it was an attack against Pelosi’s actions that she believed were necessary. She ripped up the State of the Union address as a publicity stunt, but McConnell clowned her as the fool she is.

