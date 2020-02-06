As President Trump noted in his State of the Union address, the 2nd Amendment is “under siege all across our country.” The national socialist media would like everyone to think that there has been a spate of ‘mass shootings’ every day for the past year or so, when this is hardly the case. As of the writing of this article, the last prominent mass murder tragedy took place last August, 6 months ago.

Nevertheless, we are witness to an unending assault on our freedom and our rights for the past few years, so what explains the new normal in the authoritarian left’s assault on liberty? Why are they constantly doing this on a federal, state and local level without any real justification?

The liberty grabber left used to be opportunistic in attacking freedom

It used to be that the liberty grabber left would take any opportunity to exploit other people’s pain for their political gain and then lie in wait for the next. They would push for each incremental restriction on our freedom like a boa constrictor and then relax, waiting for the next ‘serious crisis’.

Each time they would demand that we ‘have a conversation about guns’ and endlessly talk about common sense restrictions on liberty that won’t do anything. The inevitable result will be another tragedy, another demand for ‘a conversation about guns’ and a new set of common sense restrictions on liberty that won’t do anything.

The left’s incessant assault on liberty as the new normal

Then around the time that they came out of the authoritarian closet, the left changed their tactics to one of a constant assault on liberty. Never mind the reality that ‘mass shootings’ are few and far between, never mind that violent crime is way down and that schools are safer now than during the 90’s – the time of the failed assault weapons ban.

Instead of standing down after getting new restrictions on freedom, they simply come back for more. They no longer wait for tragedy and simply foster the falsehood that we’re in the middle of a ‘gun violence epidemic’ ignoring the real facts of the matter.

We can begin with the FBI report that violent crime still falling, followed up by a report that schools are actually safer now than in the 1990’s. Lastly, we will quote a report that shows that while suicides accounted for more deaths, the numbers from 2018 leveled off in comparison to 2017, hardly evidence of an ‘epidemic’ necessitating major restrictions of freedom.

[September 30, 2019]

New FBI Data: Violent Crime Still Falling FBI data released Monday suggests that the violent crime rate in the U.S. remains on a decades-long downward trend, falling by 3.9 percent in 2018. Overall, the violent crime rate has plunged by more than 50 percent since the highwater mark of the early 1990s. The drops came across categories of violent offenses, including murder, non-negligent manslaughter and robbery, and property crimes like burglary, larceny and vehicle thefts, while aggravated assault numbers remained about flat. The rate for rape bucked this trend however, up slightly for 2018, and in each of the last six years. [February 26, 2018]

Schools are safer than they were in the 90s, and school shootings are not more common than they used to be, researchers say. The deadly school shooting this month in Parkland, Florida, has ignited national outrage and calls for action on gun reform. But while certain policies may help decrease gun violence in general, it’s unlikely that any of them will prevent mass school shootings, according to James Alan Fox, the Lipman Family Professor of Criminology, Law, and Public Policy at Northeastern. Since 1996, there have been 16 multiple victim shootings in schools, or incidents involving 4 or more victims and at least 2 deaths by firearms, excluding the assailant. Of these, 8 are mass shootings, or incidents involving 4 or more deaths, excluding the assailant. “This is not an epidemic” Mass school shootings are incredibly rare events. In research publishing later this year, Fox and doctoral student Emma Fridel found that on average, mass murders occur between 20 and 30 times per year, and about one of those incidents on average takes place at a school. [January 29, 2020]

Firearm Deaths Hold Steady After Record-Setting 2017 The report, which is often released 12 or so months after year-end, shows nearly 40,000 people died by firearm in America, including suicide, homicide and accidents. The rate of firearm deaths dipped slightly between 2017 and 2018, going from 12 to 11.9 per 100,000 people. Those numbers are age-adjusted, meaning researchers controlled for differences in the distribution of various age groups, which can affect mortality rates.

The bottom line

While there are far too many deaths, the facts show that there is no epidemic of gun violence. All of these facts need to be considered in the context of record gun sales and increases in the practice of concealed carry throughout the nation.

The data shows a drastic decrease in crime and safer schools. There is an estimated 120 – 130 million gun owners possessing 400 – 600 million guns with trillions of rounds of ammunition. This is a factual repudiation of the leftist fallacy of ‘more guns, more death’.

This brings us back to the original question: if there is no ‘epidemic of violence’, why is the left still going after our liberty? Simply put, as is the case with climate alarmism, the authoritarians play on fear to steal more control of society for themselves. Their ‘solutions’ never solve the problem, they just empower criminals and the government. That is why they have propagate false crisis fear whenever they can.

American Conservative Movement

