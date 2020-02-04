Whether you love or hate Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, you have to admit he has a way with words. Over the years, he has mastered the ability to say so much while saying so little and distributing insults in a way that doesn’t always register with the intended targets.

This impeachment saga has dragged on for months, but the end is finally in sight. Now that we’ll finally be able to watch Capitol Hill get back to the business at hand, McConnell offered a sharp rebuke of the lower chamber of Congress while pointing to attributes inherent in the upper chamber.

The Framers knew that overheated House majorities might impeach on purely partisan grounds. But they knew that short-term passions could not get the final say. So they placed the ultimate judgment not in the fractious lower chamber, but in the sober and stable Senate. pic.twitter.com/tvT7IybPwU — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) February 4, 2020

There’s a word for what Mitch McConnell said about the House today: Burn. It was a stark reminder to them and the rest of the country that bombastic and fluid actions from the House are only effective if given credence by the sober Senate.

