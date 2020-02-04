CIA analyst Eric Ciaramella is almost certainly the Ukraine whistleblower. Anyone who’s been paying attention knows this, which is why it’s comical to watch mainstream media try to cover Senator Rand Paul after he invoked the forbidden name on the Senate floor during deliberation after the impeachment trial.

POLITICO, for example, covered it by focusing on reactions from Republicans. Most of them shrugged. Some supported him. A handful opposed his actions. It was the left-leaning news outlets best effort to say that Paul mentioned Ciaramella without actually using the words “Eric Ciaramella.”

Other outlets ignored it altogether.

YouTube and Facebook are in a pickle as well. Both platforms have prohibited any utterances of the alleged whistleblower’s name, but both platforms also regularly broadcast newsworthy videos pertaining to politics. A sitting Senator on national television qualifies. Yet the video above is the only one uploaded since Paul’s speech that covered it. Creators are clearly concerned about being censored.

America needs to know Eric Ciaramella’s name and Rand Paul is the only politician with the guts to even say his name in public. The conspiracy against President Trump is as clear as the fact that this impeachment debacle is purely partisan.

American Conservative Movement

