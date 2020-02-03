Rush Limbaugh announced at the end of his Monday radio show that he has been diagnosed with “advanced lung cancer” and will be undergoing treatment immediately. He will not be able to host all of his shows but will try to keep his schedule as much as possible while still doing treatment, saying, “My intention is to come here every day I can.”

Here’s the audio of his announcement:

“This day has been one of the most difficult days in recent memory, for me, because I’ve known this moment was coming,” Limbaugh said. “I’m sure that you all know by now that I really don’t like talking about myself and I don’t like making things about me… one thing that I know, that has happened over the 31-plus years of this program is that there has been an incredible bond that had developed between all of you and me.”

Conservatives on Twitter are taking the news with somberness and respect.

At the end of his Monday program, 69 year old radio host described a pulmonary problem that turned into a malignancy. Rush will try to keep his normal schedule going forward. — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) February 3, 2020

Rush Limbaugh just announced on his radio program he has been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer. Says there will be days he won't be able to be there due to treatment… — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) February 3, 2020

Sad news about Rush Limbaugh. He was recently diagnosed with advanced lung cancer. He just announced it on his show. — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) February 3, 2020

Everyone please take a moment and send a prayer out for Rush Limbaugh. He just announced that he was diagnosed with advanced lung cancer. 🙏🏻 — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) February 3, 2020

Horrible news about Rush Limbaugh having advanced lung cancer. Let's all hope he beats this. Rush is a giant and a trailblazer. — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) February 3, 2020

Praying for my friend @rushlimbaugh. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) February 3, 2020

Just heard the terrible news about Rush Limbaugh having advanced stage lung cancer. Filling in for him as a guest host was one of the greatest honors of my life. We’ll be praying for Rush and his family during these challenging times. https://t.co/o1EV1R5SAT — Jason Lewis (@LewisForMN) February 3, 2020

Rush Limbaugh says during today’s show he was diagnosed with advanced lung cancer https://t.co/5BOFmktFUY — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) February 3, 2020

If you currently or have ever worked in conservative media, you owe Rush a debt of gratitude. He's the founding father of this entire industry, and blazed the trail for the rest of us. #RushLimbaugh https://t.co/VszAWExlIB — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) February 3, 2020

This is breaking news. The story will be updated as soon as more information comes available. The conservative icon has helped lead the fight against leftists for nearly five decades. This news hits us all in the gut. We offer our thoughts and prayers to Rush Limbaugh and his family.

