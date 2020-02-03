The backlash by conservatives and Christians to last night’s Super Bowl halftime show with Jennifer Lopez and Shakira has been relatively universal. It was sexually suggestive throughout as the stars and their supporting dancers put on what once would have been considered too tawdry for the huge family audience the Super Bowl attracts.

Former Governor and one-time presidential candidate Jeb Bush loved it.

Best Super Bowl half time show ever. — Jeb Bush (@JebBush) February 3, 2020

Bush was ridiculed in the comments. There’s no need to post them here as most are simply reminders of how out-of-touch the man really is with the conservative movement. It’s telling, though, that he would Tweet this without qualification or an understanding of how conservatives would react. Then again, may he knew and just didn’t care.

The 15-minute show bounced back and forth between the two Latina pop stars getting progressively less dressed. There was “twerking,” crotch-grabbing, and a pole dance. It was the type of display that belongs in an adult-only setting, not the most watched prime-time event of the year in America.

Just imagine a scenario in which Donald Trump never entered the race and Jeb Bush was able to ride his huge money lead in 2015 into a nomination in 2016. Never mind. Such a thought is too devastating to even contemplate.

