Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is right. He likes to teeter between being on the right side of an argument and the wrong side, as he has done his whole career. But this time, he’s right on the money when he says Hunter Biden, alleged whistleblower Eric Ciaramella, John Kerry’s stepson Christopher Heinz, Adam Schiff, Rod Rosenstein, Sally Yates, Andrew McCabe, James Comey, and others must be called by various Senate committees to testify about Burisma, Spygate, impeachment, and all of the other controversies surrounding the Obama administration and the “Deep State.”

There’s simply too much to unpack in a single article, so let’s focus on the most pressing issue of the impeachment debacle. Immediately after it comes to a close this week, presumably Wednesday, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chair Jim Risch (R-ID) should hold hearings to get to the bottom of how the President’s call with Ukrainian President Zelensky was turned into an attempted coup. The President enjoys vast powers when it comes to foreign relations, and despite the Democrats’ narrative that he “abused” these powers for personal gain, the truth has been made known. There was corruption in the past administration that specifically pertained to former Vice President Joe Biden’s actions to benefit Burisma, the energy company that had his son on the board.

Hunter Biden must be called to testify. The American people need to know what all went on at Burisma and how he and his partner, Devon Archer, earned his $3 million from a company without having apparently anything going for them other than Hunter’s last name.

Eric Ciaramella must be called to testify, and that’s regardless of whether he’s the Ukraine whistleblower or not. He had direct knowledge of Ukrainian affairs, working the Ukraine desk at the National Security Council at the time when the Burisma investigation was being quashed by Biden. And if he turns out to be the whistleblower (he is) then his motives for doing so must be understood. Most Americans haven’t heard of him. Those who have are likely unaware of the various nefarious actions he has taken since President Trump was elected. His involvement may go all the way back to the origins of Spygate. The American people need to know all about that.

At this point, I’m not getting my hopes up. We’ve heard tough words and empty promises from Senate Republicans in the past. They rarely turn into tangible actions, and right now the last thing we need following impeachment is rhetoric. It’s time to do something about this BEFORE the election, not because it’s necessary to help get President Trump reelected but because Americans need to be aware of the corruption that was not fought by Democrats. It was a degree of corruption that demonstrates the need to increase the GOP majority in the Senate and return the majority to the GOP in the House.

The end of impeachment marks a time for action from the Senate GOP. We’ve heard big talk multiple times over the last three years. Let’s hope Lindsey Graham is serious and Senators do their job of getting to the bottom of this whole debacle.

