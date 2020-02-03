We’re coming up on a bicentennial of sorts. It was almost 200 years ago that socialism ‘officially’ failed for the first time in history, but we’ll talk about that momentarily. A recent poll indicates very bad news for the authoritarian leftists: An NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll conducted Jan. 26-29 of 1,000 registered voters with more than half of whom were reached by cell phone had these results:

Fifty-two percent of all voters say they have a positive view of capitalism, versus 18 percent who have a negative opinion. The numbers are reversed for socialism, with 53 percent having a negative view and 19 percent a positive one. Yet there’s a striking difference by party and age. Democratic primary voters have a net-positive impression of socialism (40 percent positive, 23 percent negative), and Dem voters ages 18-34 view it even more favorably (51 percent to 14 percent). But key general-election groups like independents (-45 net rating), suburban voters and swing-state voters have a much more negative impression of socialism. [Emphasis added]

The bloom is off the ‘democratic’ socialist rose

It was only a few years ago that the nation’s socialist left felt bold enough to rip the mask off and admit to the obviousness of their base ideology. They were proud to openly declare who they were with the rise of Breadline Bernie Sanders, admitted socialist, millionaire and owner of 3 houses.

Of course, they never actually tried to sell their base ideology. They mimic what Karl Marx tried 170 years ago with his ‘manifesto’, attacking economic freedom instead. That was his way of trying to get people to support their own enslavement and the authoritarian left has continued the tradition.

They can’t really sell their socialist national agenda because it’s a non-starter. There isn’t enough money in the world to fund their vote buying; it’s all a Utopian fantasy. Only those who engage in magical thinking even get close to believing the BS.

Good old Karl showed them the way, getting people to sell themselves into slavery by attacking freedom, pretending that free healthcare, free college, free housing, free food and of course, free money is possible. All they have to do is take enough of other people’s money – at gun point – and it will all be roses and rainbows, with airborne swine and dancing for all to see.

Socialism or one of its many name variations, has never worked and will never work

The leftist fantasy world doesn’t hold up too well to practical reality. People inherently know that punishing achievement will result in less achievement, while rewarding sloth will result in more of the same.

Several hundred years ago, it might have been possible to sell these untried ideas simply because they were ‘new’ without any history. That is no longer the case. The track record of incessant failure over the span of several centuries has proven the system hasn’t worked and will never work.

This is why the national socialist left has invested a lot of time and energy in the lie that ‘socialism has never been tried’. That helps them maintain the fantasy that it could work – sometime. Unfortunately, the facts aren’t too kind to them.

The bottom line – the bicentennial of socialistic failure

While the ideas of collectivism and socialism can be sourced back to ancient times in Plato’s Republic with the ‘first socialist position’ from the book Utopia published over 500 years ago as well as the first American colonies experimenting and then rejecting collectivism.

The first ‘official’ experiment in the ideology with the label socialism applied to it. Took place in New Harmony, Indiana beginning in 1825. It only lasted a few years before going belly up, but the word traces back to this experiment. The left would of course love to forget this failure, as they have tried to do with everyone before or after this one.

We can think of no better ‘tribute’ and reason to finally reject socialism once and for all than to commemorate this first failure of the left’s base ideology. After 200 years of failure, it’s time to put the it on the ash heap of history.

