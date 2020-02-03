Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) has been arguably the least anti-Trump Democratic member of the Senate. He has to be; President Trump won West Virginia by over 42-points in 2016. But he’s four years away from his next reelection bid, plenty of time to recuperate any voters he loses if he votes for impeachment.

But he probably won’t, despite saying in his speech today that he’s undecided. He listed many reasons why the President should be punished but seemed to shy away from calling for him to be removed other than on November 3. He did, however, call for the President to be censured by the Senate in what he believes would be a bipartisan action.

Censuring the President would be, effectively, nothing. Manchin mentioned repercussions, but there would be none. Instead, it would be a symbolic measure that amounted to nothing. Whether the Democrats could force a vote on it or not is debatable, but don’t expect Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to bring it up, ever.

Manchin continued by saying the chances of getting 67 Senators to remove the President from office was dead on arrival from the House. He’s right. But he needs to be very careful voting symbolically against someone who won his state by 42-points.

We do not know who is going to “switch sides” on the final vote, but we do know with a certainty that the President will not be removed from office. The impeachment saga is nearly behind us. It’s time to focus on keeping America great.

