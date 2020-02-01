When news broke about the “mysterious” leak of excerpts of John Bolton’s upcoming book that claim the President told him aid was being withheld from Ukraine until they announced investigations into the 2016 election and the Bidens, our EIC believed this was less about selling books and more about getting vengeance on President Trump. That may have been the case, but now that he’s not going to testify before the Senate in the impeachment trial, his book sales become his top priority.

So how is the former National Security Adviser reacting to the news that he’s not going to testify? He changed the subject.

Brexit is done! Happy first full day of UK Independence as they reclaim their sovereignty from the EU. Brexit reflects deeply held views that the British enjoy governing themselves & are done surrendering their interests to the EU bureaucracy @BorisJohnson — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) February 1, 2020

Some have speculated he would be upset by not being able to testify. That’s silly. This is the best-case-scenario for him. The NY Times, followed by everyone else in mainstream media, gave him the most free publicity possible for a tell-all book. Bolton sycophants are flocking to order his book now that he won’t spill the beans in the trial. It’s a huge victory for him and his publisher.

Will he eventually respond to the impeachment trial? If he does interviews, he’ll certainly have to say something as that will be the first question he’s asked any time he’s face-to-face with a journalist. It’s wise for him to avoid the topic on smaller channels like Twitter, for now at least. Book promos are the better stage for him to tease what he might have said in testimony.

Is John Bolton vindictive? Perhaps. But whether he is or not, he’s about to cash-in on his disastrous tenure in the White House that spoiled negotiations with North Korea and nearly started a war with Iran. I, for one, won’t be reading his book.

