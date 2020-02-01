Virginia Delegate Mark Levine wants to limit your human rights based on how a gun can be held. You heard that correctly, the liberty grabber has the absurd idea that if a gun can be fired from the hip, it is an “Assault Weapon” that is to be banned and confiscated.

It’s been said that ‘anything can be a weapon if you hold it right’, and this liberty grabber wants to use it to expand the random definition of an “Assault Weapon” to anything they want. Those familiar with firearms know that all small arms can be used this way, opening the door to the grabbing of all guns.

The slippery slope to gun confiscation

We’ve known that for years, the national socialist left has had one goal in mind. The confiscation all guns in the hands of their opposition. That is the only logical explanation for the web of laws and lies designed to control, register and then confiscate your means of self-defense.

The key part in their assault on liberty is the use of undefined, but emotionally loaded weasel words. These are terms such as “hate speech”, “weapons of war” or the granddaddy of them all “assault weapon”.

The liberty grabbers started out classifying these by name or ‘cosmetic features’, but now they just want to call them out by how they are held. Since this doesn’t physically identify any type of small arm, this could mean any type of gun, making them subject to confiscation.

Liberty grabber leftists are dangerously uninformed

While many laughed in the viral video of this uniformed politician, it is important that we look past his lack of knowledge and at the larger implications of this kind of ‘logic’. His contention is that we judge firearms and in a greater sense, the 2nd Amendment itself, in the context of how these objects can be used.

Never mind that these inanimate objects can be used in many ways. If there is a merest possibility of misuse, they want them to be verboten.

The bottom line

There is a real danger in what he is proposing. He wants to decide on your unalienable human rights based on a non-existent distinction. The fact is, any handheld firearm can be shouldered or fired from the hip as he pantomimed in the video.

This is why determining our rights based on rules made up on the fly are so dangerous. Because guns can be held in different ways, and if one type is banned based on this kind of bovine excreta, all can be banned for the same reason.

