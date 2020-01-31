Rising conservative star commentator Dan Bongino made a quip on Twitter that elicited chuckles and virtual applause. It was partial sarcasm as can be seen from the last entry on his list. There’s no need to debunk what everyone knows: Adam Schiff is clearly a snake.

Short List of Debunked Democrat Hoaxes:

1) Russian collusion ❌

2) Ukrainian quid pro quo

3) the Steele dossier

4) the pee pee tape

5) Mike Flynn lied

6) Carter Page was a Russian agent

7) Adam Schiff isn’t a reptile — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) February 1, 2020

But looking at Bongino’s Tweet prompts a serious question: Is this it? Was impeachment the 2020 campaign-building platform the Democrats are basing their entire election case on before November? It could make some sense if it is as left-wing mainstream media will certainly trumpet that narrative for them over the next 276 days if the DNC decrees it. Nevertheless, it’s early. Considering the manufactured scandals they’ve been cooking up since before the 2016 election, can we really expect them to sit back and rely on their “impeachment cover-up” narrative to distract voters from the booming economy and foreign relations victories?

No. That would be silly.

It will soon become apparent that the impeachment gambit was just as big of a dud as the Russia hoax. The Democrats’ incessant sound and fury signifying nothing is wearing on voters; the President’s approval ratings are at their highest levels as a result. Once Democrats realize Adam Schiff’s blabbering was inconsequential, what will their next move be?

Is another impeachment on the horizon, one with the new charges they’ve been hinting at since the first Articles of Impeachment were signed? I certainly hope so. It will verify what many of us have been saying all along, that they’re desperate and throwing anything they can find against the proverbial wall.

Will we get another round of carefully solicited sexual assault allegations? Probably not, as trumped up charges against Brett Kavanaugh and President Trump have not yielded the Harvey Weinstein fruit they sought.

Will we hear from more whistleblowers who have more standing, but who testify in front of House committees for oversight purposes instead of an impeachment inquiry? If I were a betting man, this would would be where I would risk my cash. I could picture them somehow incentivizing or otherwise coercing John Bolton, John Kelly, H.R. McMaster, or some slightly lower level former White House staffer to spill dirt on the President in a House committee setting.

Whatever they have up their sleeves, it should concern Trump supporters. That doesn’t mean we should be worried, but there’s nothing wrong with a little concern keeping us sharp and diligent in our proclamations of American exceptionalism under President Trump. They’re grasping at straws, but lest we forget, they have the bulk of mainstream media on their side. With or without prompting from the DNC, we can expect CNN, MSNBC, NY Times, Washington Post, and other “news” outlets to be paying their best progressive investigative journalists overtime to land as many stories as possible to harm President Trump and the GOP.

Republicans have to act as if the next bombshell can drop at any moment. By no means should we be scared, but we must remain focused. Remember, they hate you. They think you’re stupid. And they’ll hit President Trump as hard as they can to prove they’re right.

American Conservative Movement

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. We have two priorities until election day: Stopping Democrats and supporting strong conservative candidates. We currently have 7500+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.