My friends often accuse me of being too strategic. There doesn’t always have to be a plan, they say. My family refuses to let me plan out surprise parties because they say my ideas are far too intricate. In everyday life, I’m accused of overthinking things. In politics, my analyses usually work.

Usually.

Now that the impeachment trial seems to be coming to an end shortly thanks to Senator Lamar Alexander stepping away from the Dark Side, there are many ways to counter the inevitable charges by Democrats in our circles that Republican Senators are engaged in a “cover up.” Our responses will elicit many possible reactions. In most cases, we’ll juice them up and make them try harder to get Democrats elected. This is the reaction we want to avoid. Instead, we want them to walk away questioning whether the Democrats are really worth fighting for at all.

With that goal in mind, let’s look at a few of the responses we could give them that will only make them fight harder from now until November before revealing the response that will shut some of them down.

“The charges weren’t impeachable.” This is true. It’s always been true ever since the House Democrats decided to take this on. Ultimately, it’s what swayed Alexander from voting for more witnesses. But considering it’s subjective (to Democrats, at least), this will bring back the counterargument that if there were witnesses, we would have seen how impeachable the offenses were. This comment will juice them up from now until November.

"House Democrats had 17 witnesses." Again, this is true. Well, technically it was 18, but the President's defense kept hammering the 17-witness-narrative, so we'll go with that. This response will stimulate arguments that Senate impeachment trials have always had witnesses or that new information (John Bolton) arrived since the Articles of Impeachment were voted on by the House. This comment will juice them up from now until November.

"It's over. You lost. Let's move on." Under normal circumstances, this would be the right response when one side wins and one side loses. But this isn't a normal circumstance. Democrats are going to invoke the "cover up" regardless of what we say, but this response encourages them to "move on" by fighting harder. This comment will juice them up from now until November.

Now that those are out of the way, how should we respond to disgruntled Democrats? Remember, we’re not trying to convince them that the President shouldn’t be removed from office since they’ve felt that way since before he was voted into office.

The goal here is to use this as an opportunity to weaken their political spirit. We want them to understand one important truth, which is…

Nancy Pelosi launched this impeachment to accomplish three goals: Divide the nation, harm most Democratic candidates, and create talking points against a booming economy.

I elaborated on Twitter.

As it turns out, Pelosi was absolutely right. By pushing this partisan impeachment, she divided us… ✔️ Intentionally.

✔️ Unambiguously.

✔️ Strategically. She predicted what would happen and moved forward with it because that's exactly what she wanted to happen. — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) January 31, 2020

Impeachment Result One: A nation divided. She knew it would happen. She said it would happen. It happened. Democrats feel cheated. There was no way a partisan impeachment could have ended differently, as she stated. Therefore, this was an intended consequence from the start. — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) January 31, 2020

Half of the top-tier candidates were tied up on the Senate floor for the crucial days leading up to the Iowa caucus. Who benefits from all of this? Just Joe Biden and Michael Bloomberg. The former was clearly intentional. The latter was an unexpected (maybe not) consequence. — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) January 31, 2020

Bottom Line: Nancy Pelosi divided the nation willfully to accomplish three political goals. She did so knowing there was zero chance it would result in the President's removal. She did so knowing it would hurt the nation but potentially help her party. She needs to go. — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) January 31, 2020

This all must go back to the beginning. Pelosi started this knowing it wouldn’t be bipartisan even after she said it must be. She launched impeachment knowing there wasn’t a realistic expectation of removing the President from office, which would be a “loss” for her party. But she was desperate. Attempts to weaken the economy through her mainstream media doomsaying proxies wasn’t working, and no opposition party wants to go up against a booming economy.

Therefore, she changed the subject.

As the impeachment debacle draws to a close, Democrats are going to play this as their case for November. But the end result was preordained, planned by Nancy Pelosi and meticulously executed. She divided the nation to serve her needs.

