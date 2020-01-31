There was one thing we learned from the impeachment debacle. House Manager Adam Schiff is a primadonna. This was HIS stage. This was HIS case. The other Democrats were there to give him an occasional break and grab some clips for their reelection campaign that say, “Impeachment? Yep, we were there!”

That’s why it was hilarious to watch Schiff have his final glory stolen by his own partner in crime, House Manager Jerry Nadler, who strolled up to the mic ahead of Schiff to close out the Democrats’ argument during the final question of impeachment Q&A. Schiff wasn’t pleased.

Here's the video of Jerry Nadler getting up to answer the final question of the two day Q & A session and Adam Schiff trying to stop him 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/zYNQ1iY43I — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) January 31, 2020

This impeachment was supposed to be the launching pad for Adam Schiff where he could finally be face recognizable by Jeopardy! contestants. But Jerry Nadler had other plans, stealing the show in its final moments to Schiff’s dismay.

American Conservative Movement

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. We have two priorities until election day: Stopping Democrats and supporting strong conservative candidates. We currently have 7500+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.