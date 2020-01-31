Mitt Romney is expected to vote for witnesses in the impeachment trial today. He does so against the will of the party and a majority of people in Utah, which he was sent to Washington DC to represent. He also does so against the best interests of the nation, as there are only left-wing arguments that can be made to justify extending a fruitless impeachment any longer.

A new bill being promoted by Utah Representative Steve Quinn, H.B. 217, would establish a mechanism through which voters in the state could recall a sitting United States Senator. He says the bill is not about Romney, but the timing of the Republican’s bill couldn’t be more conspicuous.

“If I had a dollar for everyone who asked me today [after the bill was made public] if this was about Sen. Romney, I would have $20,” said Quinn.

Despite his protestations, any support for the bill will come from those who are angry with Romney for his clear betrayal. He hates President Trump. Nobody disputes this other than those playing the political correctness game. He has opposed the President at every turn since long before he became a Senator, and he has continued to try to subvert Republican leadership on the impeachment issue.

It’s a longshot, as the threshold laid out in the bill is 25% of voters from the previous election. But given the state of affairs ahead of the 2020 election, if there was ever a time this could happen, it’s now. If the bill becomes law, a concerted effort to recall Romney and replace him with an actual Republican would be necessary.

It’s rare for Republicans to support the recall of a Republican, but Mitt Romney is a unique situation. He’s representing a state that President Trump won by 18-points, and it was only that close because Evan McMullin got 21%. Romney needs to go.

American Conservative Movement

